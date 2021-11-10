Veterans Day program moving indoors

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas will hold a Veterans Day program indoors at the New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. The change of venue is due to forecasted inclement weather.

Normally held at the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor, the event will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and will be emceed by Lt. Col. Jim Parsons (RET) and will feature Arkansas Congressman (Col.) Steve Womack as keynote speaker. Also on the schedule is an invocation by Arkansas State Senator (Col.) Jim Hendren. The program is expected to last approximately one hour with several Bella Vista church choirs, orchestras and soloists performing patriotic music.

All are welcome to attend to pay tribute to all veterans of our U.S. military who make it, in big part, possible to enjoy our freedom.