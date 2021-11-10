This pioneer woman faced many challenges

It would be difficult for anyone in 1905 moving to a new area with three small children, but when Virginia "Belle" Green's husband, Thomas "Tom" Green, died 10 years after they moved from western Kansas to northwest Arkansas, it took all she could do to keep her family together which by then consisted of seven children.

To make things even worse, the youngest child, baby Charles Hurley Green, born in March 1915, and named for the family doctor who had signed his birth certificate, lived only four months. He died in July, just three months before Tom died in October. That left Belle with seven children, ranging in age from two to 14 years of age, to raise by herself, but Belle was determined to make a go of it.

Belle was born near Grant City, Missouri, on Dec. 20, 1880. Her parents moved to western Kansas around 1882. Belle and Thomas were married on Oct. 3, 1897, about two months before her 17th birthday, at her parents' home in Rooks County, Kansas (a county named to honor Private John C. Rooks of the 11th Kansas Infantry who died at the Battle of Prairie Grove near Fayetteville, Arkansas, during the Civil War).

In the spring of 1905, Tom Green met a man in Kansas who wanted to trade his farm and land in Benton County, Arkansas, for one in Kansas, and Tom agreed to that swap, sight unseen.

Tom sent Belle and the three daughters they had then by passenger train to their new farm. He followed by freight train along with their livestock. When he arrived, he was reportedly happy with what he saw, and immediately set about improving the land.

The farm consisted of 480 acres of orchards and farmland on which the Greens grew onions, mushrooms, huckleberries and potatoes. Their daughter Alice later recalled her mother's reaction to seeing the land: "When Belle looked across the farm, she saw beautiful flower fruit orchards that covered the hillsides. She saw sparkling, clear waters of (Little) Sugar Creek meandering around rich bottom land flanked by sycamore trees and small willow trees. It was a paradise to Belle."

The farm included the valley that today holds the northern end of the Kingswood golf course along Highway 71, and the hill above it to the west. Their house stood up on that hill, in the area where the northern part of Nottingham Circle is today, and their barn was down in the valley about where the 8th fairway is today.

Daughter Alice remembered seeing the house when they first arrived.

"Atop the hill, against the forest stood a lonely frame house, weathered silver-grey by the elements of time. Its outstanding features were the huge white rock fireplace chimney, fashioned of native stone, and the front porch overlooking the emerald green valley below. A little white school house stood on the far hill above (Little) Sugar Creek," she wrote.

That school house was Dug Hill. A later version, built in 1936, still stands today just south of the Goodwill store at Town Center in Bella Vista.

After moving to Arkansas, Tom and Belle continued to add to their family with two more daughters and three sons joining them. But while still mourning the death of her youngest son Charles in July 1915, Belle lost Tom in October that same year. He was 11 years older than Belle, age 46 at the time of his death. His death certificate listed nephritis as the cause of death, a condition in which the nephrons, the functional units of the kidneys, become inflamed. (It is also known as Bright's disease, named after English physician Richard Bright who first described it in 1827.)

Belle had fallen in love with the home and the beautiful valley and was determined to stay there with her seven remaining children. She sold most of the livestock but vowed to keep her family together as best she could, even though their family doctor and close relatives offered to take some of her children to raise. Her oldest daughter, Effie, dropped out of school to help raise the younger children. After the Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort in 1917, the next two oldest girls, Lillian and Ruth, took odd jobs there to help out as much as they could. The other children, James, Mary, Alice and Andy, helped with chores and other tasks as they became old enough to do so. (In the late 1930's and early 1940's, daughter Lillian Green became a very successful photographer and documented many scenes around the Bella Vista Summer Resort.)

Belle triumphantly saw all her children grow up together on the farm and she stayed there until after her children were grown. She died just six days short of her 82nd birthday on Dec. 14, 1962. Her death certificate lists the Park Springs Nursing Home in Bentonville as her residence at the time of her death. She was buried at Dug Hill Cemetery in Bella Vista alongside her husband.

Sources used for this article include The History of Benton County, Arkansas, published by the Benton County Heritage Committee of Rogers, Arkansas, in 1991, and from Still Casting Shadows, written by B. Clay Shannon and published in 2006.

For more information about the history of Bella Vista, visit the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Visitors are welcome Thursdays through Sundays, from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.