The Weekly Vista obituaries for Nov. 11, 2021

John "Jay" Adams, Jr.

John "Jay" Adams, Jr., of Bella Vista died peacefully Nov. 4th, 2021.

He was born Nov. 23, 1939, to John E and Carrie L. (Goovers) Adams. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before marrying Elizabeth Joyce Miller, in 1964. He retired from The 3M Company after 40 years and then retired to Bella Vista, where he enjoyed golfing, camping, and many wonderful friends. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Datachment 854, as well as a member of American Legion Post 341. He served the Marine Corps League first as Senior Vice Commandant in 2013 then as the detachment's Commandant in 2014 and 2015.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, in 2013.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Irwin (Brian); son, Jay Adams (Amanda); five grandsons; his brothers, James Adams, Chuck Adams; and sister, Judy Figurski.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd, in Bella Vista.

A brief memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov 15, 2021, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home followed by the burial service at 1:30 p.m. at Fayetteville National Cemetery, 1000 S Lt Col Leroy Pond Ave, Fayetteville, AR.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Semper Fi & America's Fund, 715 Broadway St, Quantico, VA 22134.

Roger J. Balthazor

Roger J. Balthazor, 84, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, with his family by his side in Bella Vista, Ark.

Services will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista at a date and time to be determined.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Gary Christopher Carter

Gary Christopher Carter, 78, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 26, 2021.

He was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Blue Diamond, Ky., to George and Clara (Hammonds) Carter. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from July 10, 1962, to Sept. 2,1966. He worked for General Motor in Flint, Mich., for 30 years. He then traveled and worked for SOWERS for 15 years. He resided in Bella Vista for the last five years and was a member of the Mosaic Fellowship in Rogers, Ark.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Wanda Baldwin, Glenda Arnott.

Survivors are his wife of 53 years, Beverly (Kerr) Carter; son, Christopher Carter; daughter, Suzanne Carter; two grandchildren; brothers in law and sisters in law, Betty and Dale Willett, Jerry and Jean Kerr, Terry and Kris Kerr all of Michigan, Beth Kerr of Florida.

A service was held at the Fellowship Bible Training Center Chapel, 1051 West Pleasant Grove Road, in Rogers Sunday Nov. 7, 2021. A service will be held in Flint at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Israel.

Johnny Wayne Horton

Johnny Wayne Horton, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully at home Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

He was born July 3, 1942, to Crowell and Francis (Vincent) Horton in Montgomery. Ala.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Horton; daughter, Tammy Nelson; son Mike Horton (Debbie); and four grandchildren.

Per his request there will be no service.

Richard Gene "Dick" Kramer

Richard Gene "Dick" Kramer, a 23-year resident of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 87.

He was born in Alton, Ill., Jan. 11, 1934. He began his career as an electrical engineer in Buffalo, N.Y., where he met and married Joyce Geimeier. He spent most of his career with Weyerhauser Paper before retiring in Bella Vista. He enjoyed sports, particularly football and golf, camping, friends, and many beloved family pets.

He was predeceased in death by his daughter, Deborah McCarty; and his parents, Ivan and Mary Kramer.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Kramer; his children, Mike and Nancy; and five grandchildren.

His memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Bella Vista Baptist Church with Pastor Brent Summerhill officiating.

Preston "Bexar" Perrin

Preston "Bexar" Perrin, 26, died suddenly at home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

He was born March 31, 1996, in Austin, Texas, where he lived until he moved to northwest Arkansas at 18. His artwork, music and poems touched many. Every morning before work and every night before bed, he told his parents that he loved them. Every phone call with other loved ones ended the same way.

He is part of a large, diverse family and is survived by his daughter, Opal; his mother and father, Clint and Judy Perrin and his first parents, Tina Wilson and Tyrone Jackson; Opal's parents, Michele Australie and Matthew Casey; his grandparents, Beverly and John Henry and Rosemary Perrin; his siblings, Todd Perrin with Mariam Molina-Sanchez, Laureen and Brian Shattuck, Bill Perrin with Lisa Hilt, Brandon Wofford, Luci Perrin, April Perrin with Henry Long; and Opal's co-parent, Lisa Woodie

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman and Lucile Preston, Frank and Doris Perrin and Timothy Wilson.

Services were held Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Church of the Open Door, Waco, Texas, with Pastor Ronnie Holmes officiating.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, a Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Bella Vista, Ark., officiated by the Rev. Barnabas Maria-Susai. Internment at the church columbarium will follow.

Contributions in memory may be made to House Where Jesus Shines, c/o Church of the Open Door, 900 N Loop 340 Waco, TX, 76705, an organization of your choice, or The Ozark Catholic Academy, 192 E Henri de Tonti Blvd, Springdale, AR 72762.

