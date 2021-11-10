LETTER: Lake Bella Vista Walking Trail

Last May or so Progressive Trail Design (PTD) under the auspices of Bentonville Parks and Rec and funded by the Walton's proceeded to create a challenging plan of switchbacks on the hillside on the east side of the Lake. As I walk daily along that path, I then pointed out to whomever would listen possible erosion points and trail access points which could endanger the many senior walkers by entering trail at high speeds.

I was assured by PTD that the "higher ups" had approved their concept and many workers with at least 10 pieces of equipment ripped through limestone, tree roots, and vegetation to create the new addition to Bike Trails in Arkansas. They created several water drainage systems under their new raised-bed bike paths that are efficient at channeling water through one culvert into a stream which now crosses the walking path carrying mud and rocks at higher volume and speed.

I began in May a dialogue with Scott Mendenhall of Bentonville Parks and Recreation. He assured me (after finding out two seniors had fallen on the slippery debris) that this would be addressed, but the only progress I see to date is a new fence protecting bikers from falling off one the PTD's walls. Meanwhile, we seniors continue to suffer the neglect of Bella Vista for allowing our only flat walking trail to be confiscated and harmed.

Nadine Kranz

Bella Vista