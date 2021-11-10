Guffin striding into role as new trails director

Even though Emily Guffin grew up in Maine, and seems more suited to life in the western half of the United States, it took what she referred to as her "dream job" to bring her to middle America in September as Bella Vista's new trails director.

"I wouldn't have expected to end up here," she said. "I've been out west since 2010 and so I sort of consider the west home."

Guffin originally headed west to further her education at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, where she studied environmental science. She then got her masters in urban planning at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

In between, she worked for four years as a cycling guide, leading groups of clients out of Telluride, Colo., to such destinations as Montana, Oregon, California, Utah, Arizona and Alberta, Canada, for guided cycling excursions.

Riding in those states and some of their respective cities got her to thinking how she could inject her love for the outdoors into and around the city limits of a bustling metropolitan area.

"I saw some communities that had great bicycling infrastructure, great downtown areas and lots of character," she said, "and others that were just like a strip mall and that was about it. I realized I wanted to have more of an impact on the world and cities and places and decided to go back to school and get my masters in urban planning."

Which was how she ended up in Salt Lake City. After graduating, she began a career that focused on creating healthy, active communities and greenifying cities. That path, which she traveled for a little over two years, helped her delve into such areas as micro mobility, wayfinding, active transportation, bike lanes, separated bike lanes, shared use paths and natural surface trail planning.

"(Natural surface trail planning) was actually my favorite type of planning to do," she said. "Those trails are fun to work on because you get to go explore the woods. People are generally happy about trails and nature, but creating and maintaining those trails involves a lot of other pieces from my background. There's the environmental sciences aspect and working with different people and stakeholders because a lot of times those trails are on public land or state land or held by nature trusts or a city or private organization. So there are a lot of partnerships and working with people that go into getting people outside."

She would soon find out the trails of Bella Vista were deeply rooted in all of those aspects.

While her fiance, who is from Kansas City and attended college in Conway, was familiar with Northwest Arkansas, Guffin was not.

"He went to Hendrix College and he just loves this area," she said. "He was always trying to get me to move out here."

Evidently all it took was a notice that the city of Bella Vista was looking for a trails director.

When Guffin looked into the job details she found a description that fit like a glove.

"Reading through the job description and looking at every single bullet point under the part about job responsibilities I was like, 'Ok, dream job, dream job, dream job,'" she said. "So I think my fiance was in disbelief when I found this job and told him how much I wanted it."

While Guffin said she is "still figuring out everything," she is ready to dig into the list of priorities the city has set for its growing trails system.

"The biggest priorities right now are enhancing the trails we already have," she said. "Since 2015 it's been a big push to build, build, build. We built the Back 40 in about a year and Little Sugar in about a year, and that's nearly 100 miles of trails. In the past we've been so focused on building everything and now I think we're switching more to looking at how we can make our trail system the best it possibly can be, which includes placing new art at trailheads, working with the Bella Vista Arts Council to make the trailheads and sections along trails more beautiful."

Even though a lot of trails throughout Bella Vista already have art pieces in place, like the tunnel on Tweety Bird Trail that resembles a camera (and is called The Bella Insta), Guffin said the goal is "to get more art on the trails and to make it more fascinating for different types of people so it's not so 'mountain biker' focused."

She added, "We're also looking to develop smaller loops trails that are more geared to people of all ages and abilities -- children, older people, people who ride adaptive bikes like three-wheeled bikes that require more space -- enhancing trails in that way."

A third item on the list is attracting more trail-oriented businesses to the city.

"We actually have a few businesses that are moving to Bella Vista purposefully for the trails," she said. "We have two pubs going in, one on the Back 40 and one on Tunnel Vision on the Little Sugar Trails."

She said the pubs are expected to feature indoor seating, merchandise for sale and outdoor connection and trail access to and from the location.

All the improvements are geared to bringing more people to Bella Vista and the city's already popular system of trails.

"From what I've seen in the short time I've been here ... most people are coming to this area because these trails are now internationally renowned Guffin said. "I know Bentonville claims it's the mountain bike capitol of the world, but I honestly think this area is the mountain bike capital of the world with so much investment going into trails and so many different types of trails. You have the Bella Vista trails which are the rugged, back country type of trails, and you have the more manicured trails in Bentonville. So my guess is people are coming to stay here at Blowing Springs and then ride from here or travel to Bentonville as well."

Guffin said the trails are constantly evolving and that the newer a trail is the more maintenance it needs.

"The Little Sugar Trails on the west side of Hwy. 71 were built in 2018 I believe and are still pretty new," she said, "so when it rains or there are heavy windstorms those trails tend to see more maintenance needs than the Back 40 Trails on the east side of the highway. But usually they end up settling in once they've been around for several years."

With so many maintenance needs, Guffin said it is nice to have help from volunteers and non-profit organizations.

"Friends of Arkansas Single Track, or FAST, is a local non-profit organization that helps us on all our trails," she said. "And there's the Trail Adoption Program (TAP), which consists of volunteers who live nearby who adopt a section of trail and maintain that trail for the duration of their volunteership."

Cooperation with several entities is also a major component to building a successful system of trails.

"That community support is really important to the success of a trail system," she said. "Just building partnerships with the Property Owners Association, the NWA Trail Blazers and adjacent cities to continue to try to create something that makes everyone proud to call this area home is very important. I know most people seem really happy with the trails, but we need to keep trying to find a way to make as many people as possible happy and proud."

And eager to come to Bella Vista, whether it be from the east, west, north or south.