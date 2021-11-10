Empty Bowls fundraiser to help the hungry

The Benton County Empty Bowls project will host a drive-thru fundraiser from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road.

Each bowl will sell for $25, which enables the patron to receive a container of the soup of their choice. Patrons will have several varieties from which to choose.

Anyone who has purchased a bowl this year at a previous venue may attend the fundraiser as well.

Additional bowls will be available at the event.

Phillip Calkins, Dave Johnson and Heather Grills formed the Benton County Empty Bowls project, a 501(c)(3) organization, in 2019. The group makes and sells ceramic bowls. Funds are then donated to local food banks.

In 23 months since its inception, the Benton County Empty Bowls project has donated $27,000 to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Bethel Heights. That equates to almost one-quarter of a million meals, Calkins said.

The all-volunteer effort supports food banks in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri. Administrative expenses are covered through donations. Calkins also has a grant, secured by KeHE, a national distributor of organic foods.

Volunteers donate 100 percent of the gross profits from bowl sales.

The bowls are made and fired at The Clay Studio by Wishing Spring Gallery.

For additional information, visit www.bentoncountyemptybowls.org.