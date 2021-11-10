Couple spent year creating library garden

Kathy and Dan Jeffrey of Bella Vista donated their time over the course of a year to cultivate the new garden at the Bella Vista Public Library.

"There was a lot of lifting," Kathy said. "This place literally looked like a gravel parking lot when we started."

"This was all barren rocks," Dan said.

Materials that went into the space included 37 yards of fill dirt, nine tons of grit, 400 square feet of pavers, two pallets of retaining wall blocks that weigh 68 pounds each, one pallet of capstones, seven yards of mulch and five yards of gravel.

The couple gave a lot of thought to what kind of space they wanted to create.

"We wanted a place that people could come and meet," Kathy said, adding the garden has tactile elements for children and is a sanctuary for birds. The retaining walls are high enough for moms to sit on while their children play or listen to story time, and the plants were chosen to stay small enough to not overpower the building, she said.

Kathy has a degree in botany, owned a landscape company in Colorado for 16 years and was a master gardener for 18 years. She has installed landscaping in four or five different states. She is also a former Marine Corps combat journalist. Dan is a former Naval aviator. They moved to Bella Vista from Denver.

Kathy said they tried to plan for something to be blooming in every season.

"People want to chop the grass off in November," Kathy said. "It gives you a nice winter interest."

Patrons donated some of the plants, as did the Bella Vista Garden Club. Others she purchased from the garden club at a good price or from Sharum's in Springdale, which also has good prices, she said. Some of the plants also came from the couple's yard.

A plaque installed in the garden thanks the couple for their work, and another plaque is dedicated to the memory of Linda J. Probasco, in whose memory the materials for the garden were purchased. Patron Arlyn Engelken donated two benches for the area.

Memorial bricks are also part of the space. Funds from the bricks went to pay for the library's new expansion. For $145, patrons may still buy a memorial brick to be added to the garden, and those funds will be used to expand the parking lot. Library Public Relations and Event Services Coordinator Kacy Spears said there are about 30 spaces in the parking lot now, and the new community room comfortably holds 45 people, so the goal is to expand the parking lot into the woods. In the past, when parking has been a problem, patrons have parked at the neighboring church and walked down the road to the library, she said.

Kathy said some library volunteers help with weeding the garden. The couple is planning on putting tags on the plants so that patrons will know what the plants are, because they do get a lot of questions.

"We get a lot of people who like the garden," she said.