Council approves 2022 health plan, benefits for employees

The Bella Vista City Council put the final piece of the 2022 budget in place by passing a resolution approving a health insurance and benefit plan for city employees during a special session held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

"We do this every year," Mayor Peter Christie told the council members during the Zoom session. "It always comes in at the last minute and is the last piece of the puzzle for the new budget."

Human Resources Director Glenda Kelderman told the council that "the main thing is there are no changes in the carriers or the coverage for 2022 because there are no increases in premium rates for any of it."

She said many of the policies, such as vision and dental, were on a two-year hold because they were still under a two-year contract.

As for the health insurance, she said, "We went out and shopped it, and because of competition Cigna came back and said they wanted to keep our business so we have no increase there."

The council also passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a real estate contract with Sugar Creek Center, LLC, in the amount of $274,500.00 for the procurement of right-of-way necessary for the Mercy Way Improvement Project.

Community Development Services Director Doug Tapp explained that the piece of property in question was located "between the gas station and the southernmost tennant in the strip mall " where an ATM was previously located.

"This is a roughly 4,500 square foot permanent construction easement," he said. "It's just outside of our right-of-way. This will remain with the Sugar Creek Center, but we will retain an easement to do mowing, repair and maintenance on the trail once it gets built there."

The final action taken by the council in the special session was to pass a resolution setting the meeting schedule of the Bella Vista City Council for calendar year 2022.

"The dates did not change, however the locations for both the working sessions and the regular sessions will be up at the courthouse," said Christie.

The 2022 monthly work sessions, all scheduled for 5:30 p.m. starts, will be held on Jan. 18; Feb. 22; March 21; April 18; May 16; June 22; July 18; Aug. 22; Sept. 19; Oct. 17; Nov. 14; and Dec. 12.

The 2022 monthly regular meetings, all scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts, will take place on Jan. 24; Feb. 28; March 28; April 25; May 23; June 27; July 25; Aug. 29; Sept. 26; Oct. 24; Nov. 21; and Dec. 19.