Cards and Games

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 2 were: first -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; fourth -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Nov. 2 for 3 to 13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres, second, Marie Ryan. Texas Canasta winners were: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Linda Waugh. Table 2 -- first, Gloria Sperry; second, Dianne Dingmann. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Concordia TV Bowling

Winners Nov. 3 were: first, Jerry Yarno; second, Art Hamilton.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Nov. 3 were: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Sheri Bone.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Oct. 28th were: first, Cornelia Fleming; second, John Young; third, Deanna Smith.

All are welcome to play at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.