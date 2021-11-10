BV PC approves zoning variance requests

The Bella Vista Planning Commission approved four zoning variance requests, one waiver request and one request for a lot split during its monthly meeting held Monday night at the district court building.

The first of the four zoning variance requests was sought by Lea Herndon for a proposed privacy fence on the right-of-way side yard setback at 2 Monmouth Drive within the R-1 district. The six-foot privacy fence on the side property line would simply enclose more of her yard.

Charles Curless brought forward the second request of the night for the construction of a new boat dock on the side setback at 23 Nairn Lane. Code stipulates that docks and other dockside improvements are subject to the side setbacks of the zoning district associated with the property of interest, and the specific request in this case was to place a new dock six feet from side property line, in lieu of the required 10 feet. The proposed dock would replace an older existing one, but be placed in an area where the typical water level is slightly more manageable. The subject lot fronts a portion of Lock Lomond within a narrow cove in the north part of the lake.

The third variance request, applied for by Jeffery McCune, was for an accessory structure setback within the R-1 district and the maximum size of a detached accessory structure at 29 Monmouth Drive to accommodate a proposed detached garage on Lot 25. These sections of code limit a detached garage to 720 square feet in size and require these buildings to be behind the front plane of the house.

Adam Scheafbauer was the applicant for the fourth item and his request was for a variance on the maximum amount of dockside recreational improvements allowed per lot regardless of lake frontage or dock size for his property at 10 Barra Lane in order to accommodate a proposed secondary dock. This section of code places a maximum of one dockside improvement per lot and 10 Barra Lane has over 450 feet of lake frontage and one existing dock.

The request for a waiver was then heard on behalf of Pete and Stephanie Carpino, who were requesting to retain a recently constructed nine-foot-tall retaining wall up to their property line at 2 Cawdor Lane. The specific request was to retain the wall within the building setback and easement at this location, in lieu of the required setback from property line. The purpose of the wall is to retain the edge of the driveway leading to a recently constructed residence.

The final action item taken during the meeting was a proposed split of a lot located within the city of Bella Vista between Evanton and Hiwasse Rd., along the south side of Highlands Blvd. The applicant, Cooper Communities, was proposing to split one new lot from the parent parcel, which includes three other disconnected geometries. The lot split would result in an adjacent remainder tract of 0.66 acres which would retain legal access from Hiwasse Rd. and Boreland Circle.

After approving each of the items listed on the agenda, the commission was introduced to Megan Workman, who is the city's new assistant planner.

City Planner Taylor Robertson then opened a brief discussion about zoning variance requests related to fence locations, especially where side yards and the right-of-way are concerned. She said the number of negative reactions from residents trying to erect fences in those situations, only to be told their plans weren't in compliance, warrants further discussion on whether possible changes to this portion of the ordinance, or maybe even the elimination altogether of that portion, should take place with what she hopes would be a public hearing during the commission's Dec. 13 meeting.