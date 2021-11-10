Business license ordinance tabled indefinitely

An ordinance requiring a business license for the operation of business within the city of Bella Vista is being tabled indefinitely.

The decision was announced by councilman Jerry Snow, who originally proposed the ordinance, during the Bella Vista City Council's work session held Monday night at the City Hall conference room.

The ordinance, scheduled for a second reading during the council's upcoming Nov. 15 regular meeting, would have required a business license for the operation of business in the city, including short-term rentals and home-based businesses. The ordinance would also have enforced provisions providing for specific applicability of the requirement, providing of fees for issuance, providing grounds and procedures for suspension or revocation of a business license and providing a penalty for violations and for other purposes.

During the citizen input portion of the council's regular meeting held on Oct. 25, three Bella Vista citizens voiced their concerns over the ordinance. Marsha Matayo said she was concerned about the proposed business license and urged council not to allow restrictions on home-based businesses. Pat Duncan, who sells Avon products, said she was concerned about what the business license might require and Deb West, a member of the Bella Vista Business Association, asked that the association be included in the process of the business license issue.

During Monday night's session Snow said he had met with officials from the business association and was accepting their recommendation to table the ordinance.

The council also used Monday night's work session to hear an updated budget draft presentation by Finance Director Kim Hall as well as a water system purchase proposed by councilman Larry Wilms, and a continuation of a discussion on the compensation for elected officials led by councilman Doug Fowler.

Two resolutions were also heard asking to approve mayoral appointments of Tim Hull (Position 2) and Gary Young (Position 3) to the Bella Vista Board of Construction Appeals. Both terms end on Jan. 1, 2024.

The council's regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.