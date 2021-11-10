Bella Vistans asked to help deployed troops

Shannon Modisette's searches repeatedly revealed that socks and cookies are among the top items coveted by deployed service men and women.

When those two items kept coming up on her list, a friend jokingly suggested that she call her new nonprofit "Socks and Cookies."

The more Modisette thought about it, then said it out loud, the more the name stuck.

Modisette founded the nonprofit organization in 2017, with a mission to "honor the need, respect the want."

That equates to clean, dry socks, delicious snacks and a thought from home, which can mean everything.

"Our deployed are kind of forgotten," Modisette said. "They are on a mission. When they are fighting for our country, they have so much they're trying to do. Our mission is to support them."

Items sought include: black crew socks, individual cookie packs, peanut butter packets, water/coffee packets, travel games/cards, protein bars, tuna packets/cans, hygiene kits/toothbrushes/toothpaste, jerky sticks/bites, 5 HR energy/energychews, crackers, no cook Ramen, Carnation Breakfast packets and signed Christmas cards.

Until Nov. 18, Bella Vistans are asked to drop off specific items at collection points located at Fire Station 1 in Town Center, or Fire Station 4 on Forest Hills Boulevard.

Doug Grant, a realtor with Neighbors Real Estate Group, will pick up the donations and connect with Modisette, who will then begin packing and send out care packages on Nov. 20.

Socks and Cookies is adopting a "12 Days of Christmas" theme, highlighting a specific need on a specific day. However, any donation of goods listed is welcome. And any financial donation amount is accepted. Even a $5 donation can help offset the mailing cost of $12 per package, Modisette said.

"Five dollars still means a lot," she said. "It has so much value. This is impacting the life of a service member."

Packages are sent to bases of all branches, while some are sent to people in far-reaching, outlying areas.

Though she couldn't share specific locations for security reasons, Modisette said those serving our country in isolated areas receive a huge message of support with a package.

"No matter how many thousands of miles away they are, that package says people in Bella Vista are thinking of them," she said.

Modisette hopes to send 250 packages, but simply wants to help others, especially during the holidays.

Grant, who served in the Vietnam War in Thailand in 1974, said care packages were critical for servicemen during that time.

"Our care packages were what we looked forward to the most," he said. "Homemade candy and cookies were shared with all the guys."

Grant became involved in the organization in 2019, and remains committed to helping the cause. Broker Julie Hull is committed to community involvement and the Neighbors Real Estate Group helps several causes, he said.

This project is near and dear to him, and to Hull, whose husband, Tim, served in Iraq.

Care packages are still needed, he said.

Sometimes, people question if the care packages are necessary, with the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq. "We still have men and women around the world," he said. "We need to take care of them."

Anyone who wants to make a financial donation may do so on the website: www.socksandcookies.org; by giving through PayPal; ordering items on Amazon and having them shipped directly to the office, or by sending a check to the office at 1200 West Walnut, Suite 3403, Rogers, AR. 72756.

More information can be obtained at 479-366-2970.