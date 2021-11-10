Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Oct. 25

6:52 a.m. Police received a report at the welcome center that a man locked himself in the women's restroom. Police made contact with the man who said he was doing laundry in the restroom and was not aware it was the women's restroom. Staff members asked him to leave.

1:48 p.m. Police received a report on Pease Drive that someone's cat was attacked by a stray cat.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

9:13 a.m. Police received a report on Fairway Drive that someone had been leaving their dog off the leash.

10:27 p.m. Police received a report at Chelsea and Riordan that a man was walking down the side of the road with no shoes, khaki pants and a turquoise, tie-dyed, long-sleeved shirt.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

12:26 p.m. Police received a report on Sheneman Drive that a black Honda Accord passed a stopped school bus.

2:24 p.m. Police received a report on Dunedin Circle that someone's credit card was stolen.

Thursday, Oct. 28

8:13 p.m. Police received a report on Wiltshire Drive that someone heard a single gunshot coming from the west.

Friday, Oct. 29

9:14 a.m. Police received a report on Neffwood Lane that a Realtor noticed a house they were selling had been broken into and wanted an officer to look through the house before they entered.

10:44 a.m. Police received a report on Rothbury Drive that someone may have tried to break into the reporting person's grandmother's back door.

Saturday, Oct. 30

12:25 p.m. Police received a report on McKenzie Drive that someone's car window was smashed when they walked outside in the morning.

4:37 p.m. Police received a report at the Highway 71 rest area that geese were hit by a car on Highway 71 and were still walking but injured.

5:16 p.m. Police received a report at the Highway 71 rest area that dead geese were in the roadway, causing cars to swerve.

Sunday, Oct. 31

2:09 a.m. Police arrested Whitney Marie Jackson, 28, in connection with careless driving, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

3:34 p.m. Police received a report on Whithorn Drive that a white utility truck was parked in the area and the reporting person believed it was stolen. Police confirmed it was stolen and returned it to the owner.