Bella Vista Club News

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

The McPherson Camp #1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold it's monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, at Gusano's Pizza at 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. The group will gather for dinner and socializing at 6 p.m. with the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The Sons Of Union Veterans is a patriotic,, fraternal organization, founded in 1881 of male descendants of United States Soldiers, Sailors, Marines or government officials during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all. For information call 479-381-6883.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday in Riordan Hall at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista.

Members will be painting bags for the Women's Shelter led by Betty Blakeley. Participants are asked to draw a pattern of their choice on the bag to be painted. Acrylic and fabric paint will be available along with patterns if needed. There will also be a few pre-patterned bags available. Bring stiff brushes, water container, paper towels, palette and a foam board backing if you prefer to use one. A re-purpose table is set up at each meeting. Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists holds community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals supporting the NW Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5" x 5" canvas for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

SOLOS

Solos will meet from 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at Bella Vista Community Church. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or single and would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards -- bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train. To make a reservation, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 or Sue at 479-855-0574.

SCAS Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society (SCAS) members will be participating with Gravette Library in celebrating "Moon over Main Street" on Saturday. All SCAS members are encouraged to attend with telescopes or binoculars.

Club members are starting to prepare for the SCAS 20th Anniversary Bash on Saturday, Dec. 11. It will include a banquet, gift exchange, speakers, SCAS Historical Film, presentations and 20 door prizes for 20 years. Mark your calendars and look for more information on this exciting event. Anyone who is a past member of SCAS, please contact Cathy at 928-651-0334. We would love to hear from you, have your input in our SCAS historical records and join us if possible. For those interested in joining SCAS, this would be a wonderful opportunity to meet the members and hear more about the club.

Monthly club meetings of the SCAS are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the General Meeting at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 11, 2022, featuring a speaker, constellation of the month and Astro Fundamentals Video. There will be viewing afterwards weather permitting. We offer Astro Games and Fun Astro worksheets for the kids. All ages are welcome.

Currently there is one impromptu Star Party group up in Bella Vista: the original Old Timers group. The next big star party is Saturday, Dec. 4, at George Washington Carver National Monument park. The school group will be attending in order to assist in the star party. They meet whenever the weather is clear for some good night viewing. Those interested and in need of an Astronomy Program and/or Star Party should contact Paul Anderson at 928-651-0334.

SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in northwest Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Tuesday, Nov. 16, to Spirit Mountain Falls, Mountain Fork Creek Falls and 60Foot Falls. This is a 4.5 mile hike with two creek crossings (bring water shoes for the crossings) and 800 feet of elevation gain. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at Mulberry Mountain trailhead, 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop (off AR23 South). The group will check in at the trailhead office to pay the $5 per car parking fee. This is 73 miles from Lowes in Bella Vista. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled programs with information provided on the website at www.bvcomputerclub.org. The website also contains other informational material. To sign up for a class, go to the website.

The help clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. is "Why, When and How to Back Up Your C Drive."

Visitors and guests are welcome. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and meeting parameters for the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household with membership available online. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics.

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The club currently highly recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

Thursday Country Jam

Want to get together and jam and harmonize on some good old country tunes from the era when you could actually tell one song from another? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursday nights at 19 Milford Lane in Bella Vista. If interested, call 479-876-6275.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. They are rehearsing for a Christmas concert, "Christmas Is ..." from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the Highlands Methodist Church on Glasgow Road. Men are cordially invited to join this group of guys who have the gift of song. No audition is required, just an ability to carry a tune and a cordial demeanor. Call music director John Matthews for more information at 479-268-5391.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club puts the fun in fundraising! The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage.

The club will not meet in the month of November and will have its Christmas Dinner in the month of December.

The club will resume its meetings at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The club is currently meeting at the nostalgic A&M Railroad Museum at 306 E. Emma in Springdale and will continue its meetings at that location on the fourth Thursday of each month. So join the club at its next meeting and bring questions because the club will have answers. For more information visit the website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This is an open-to-the-public and free meeting for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. Co-director and local author, Donna May, will host and lead the writing activities for the day. There are always open readings, so carry your writing journal, notebook or book to celebrate and share and bring along favorite writing pens and paper and a recent poem or prose you have been working on. There is almost always a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. Visit www.wishingspringgallery.net for more information.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club has resumed in-person meetings at a new time and venue. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista is currently meeting the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There will be pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting will have a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings at Riordan Hall. Weigh in anytime between 8:15-9 a.m. before the meeting, which ends at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support needed on any weight loss journey.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, woodburning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

NWA Women's Chorus

Women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties who love to sing are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30-5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). Attendees must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience Barbershop singing. For more information, or to schedule the chorus for your holiday entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director 479-876-7204. Find us on Facebook and www.perfectharmonybv.com.