Bella Vista bypass took 31 years

In 1990, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department was not planning on a Bella Vista bypass. At that time, the focus was on Missouri upgrading the narrow two lane Highway 71 from the Arkansas state line north to Joplin. The following article is reprinted from "The Weekly Vista." It was published on Feb. 28, 1990, and was headlined, "Missouri considering routes for U.S. 71 tie in."

"A public hearing will be held March 29 at the municipal auditorium at Neosho, Mo., as the Missouri Highway Department begins the process of selecting the route for the improved U.S. 71 to the Joplin/Carthage area. The department is considering four routes, all of which tie in to Arkansas where the highway currently leaves the state.

"The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has no plans to reroute the highway around Bella Vista, according to Roger Almond, assistant chief engineer for planning. Almond said the department will consider the highway complete when the spur around Bentonville, ending at McKissic Creek, is opened.

"Asked what it would take to cause the state to consider rerouting the highway, the engineer said it would require upgrading U.S. 71 to an interstate from Louisiana to Kansas City. Almond said federal funding would be necessary for such a move, but he was not optimistic about that happening in the foreseeable future. Even then, he said, there would be no guarantee the new route would bypass Bella Vista."

Thirty one years later, in 2021, the bypass around Bella Vista was finally completed.