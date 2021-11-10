No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

VA Ends Debt Relief

The Department of Veterans Affairs called a cease-fire on collection of overpayments between April 2020 and September 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Now that debt collection has started up again. The VA will not, however, actually make deductions from our benefits until January 2022. In addition, if you had unpaid medical co-payments before April 2020, they'll start collecting those again.

That must mean the COVID pandemic is over, right? We're all doing well, grocery prices haven't soared, gas prices are still low, rents haven't increased, we all have jobs or at least enough income if a spouse didn't lose a job ... right?

If the VA says you owe money, you'll receive a debt collection letter. In it will be options for debt relief. You might be offered extended repayment plans, compromises, waivers or temporary suspensions in payment. If you get a letter, address the situation immediately. Don't delay. There is a time limit to be considered for debt relief.

For benefit debts, call 1-800-827-0648 or go online to ask.va.gov. After signing in, you can track your message all the way from submission to resolution and see all your past messages and responses. You can choose to get a reply back by email, phone or through the U.S. mail. If you have pharmacy co-payment or medical-care debt, call 1-866-400-1238.

Another page to view is www.va.gov/manage-va-debt/, where you can check the status of your debt. Look at www.va.gov/resources/va-covid-19-debt-relief-options-for-veterans-and-dependents/ for more debt-related information and questions.

Before you make any agreements about repayment, read and understand the fine print. A compromise means you'll pay less than the full amount, but it's due all at once within 30 days. A waiver means they'll forgive a portion of the debt.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* McDonald's is the world's largest toy distributor.

* The ice cream bean is a fruit with a taste very similar to its namesake vanilla ice cream. The tree that the bean grows on is native to the Americas and can reach nearly 100 feet tall, with bean pods up to 6 feet long.

* Anyone who moves to the Villas Las Estrellas, a settlement in Antarctica, must first have their appendix preemptively removed, because the nearest hospital is over 625 miles away.

* The limbo world record is under 6 inches.

* In 1994, West Virginia prison inmate Robert Shepard braided dental floss into a rope as thick as a telephone cord, used it to scale an 18-foot wall, and escaped.

* King Richard II once had to pawn his crown because he was such a spendthrift.

* The first Olympic race took place in 776 B.C. and was won by a chef named Corubus. Moments after receiving his first paycheck, he hired a cook and an agent.

* Swedish athlete Ari Petrof is a National Sauna Champion. He once stayed in a 212 F sauna for five hours and 10 minutes.

* The band called Postal Service took its moniker from the fact that members originally used USPS to send each other music tracks, due to their conflicting schedules.

* Golf balls were made of wood until the 16th century.

* Spam mail got its nickname from the canned meat after a Monty Python skit that made fun of Spam as tasting "horrible and being ubiquitous and inescapable."

Thought for the Day: "Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time." -- John Lubbock

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

RIGHT BID, WRONG DECLARER

East dealer.

North-South vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K 5

[H] A J 5

[D] A J 8 4

[C] A 7 6 2

WEST

[S] 10 2

[H] Q 3

[D] 2

[C] K Q J 10 9 8 5 3

EAST

[S] J 7 6 4 3

[H] K 9 7 6 4 2

[D] 6 3

[C] --

SOUTH

[S] A Q 9 8

[H] 10 8

[D] K Q 10 9 7 5

[C] 4

The bidding:

East South West North

Pass 1 [D] 4 [C] 6 [D]

Opening lead -- king of clubs.

The basic purpose of a preemptive bid is to crowd the bidding so that the opponents -- who are presumed to have the better hands -- will have very limited space in which to exchange information. Quite often this tactic succeeds in jockeying the opponents into the wrong contract.

West's four-club bid in today's deal is a typical pre-emptive bid. With seven winners in his hand with clubs as trump, West cannot lose more than 500 points even if he is doubled and goes down three.

Furthermore, if it should turn out that his partner does not provide him with a single trick, the 500-point loss becomes very worthwhile, since the vulnerable opponents are then almost sure to have game, if not a slam. From every viewpoint, therefore, the jump-overcall by West is a sound tactical measure.

Consider North's predicament after the four-club bid. It's not clear what he should do. His actual raise to six diamonds -- though a shot in the dark -- is probably as reasonable an action as any.

The way things turned out, though, North should have bid only five diamonds. West led the king of clubs, covered by the ace and ruffed by East. Declarer later lost a heart trick and so went down one.

However, the outcome does not prove that North was wrong to bid the slam. In fact, had his partner played the hand more carefully, he would have made six diamonds. He should have anticipated the possibility that East had no clubs and protected against it by playing low from dummy at trick one, allowing West's king to win the trick!

If West continued with a second club, South would again play low from dummy and ruff in his hand. With the ace of clubs still in dummy and available for a heart discard, it would then have been a simple matter for declarer to score the 12 tricks he had started with.

