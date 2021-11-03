Weekly Vista obituaries

John Ervine Bertsch

Major John Ervine Bertsch (USAF Ret.), 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully at home, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a brief illness with cancer.

He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, July 20, 1931, to Daisy Mae (Wilson) and Ervine Bertsch. He graduated from high school and continued to manage movie theaters before joining the U.S. Air Force. He served 25 years as a medical supply officer in hospitals in the U.S. and overseas before retiring. He then embarked on a career that included serving in the same capacity for Ouachita Baptist Hospital in Hot Springs and then Doctor's Hospital in Little Rock. The final third of his career was as Sales Manager for UARCO. He enjoyed playing golf and watching soccer.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Judith Martinez of San Bernadino, Calif.

Survivors are his wife, Nancy Ortman of Bella Vista; daughter, Jiki Bertsch-Betts (Dana) of Kneeland, Calif.; brother, James Bertsch (Belinda) of Northglenn, Colo.; and from Little Rock, Ark., stepdaughter, Leslie Brandon (Marty) and stepson, Jody Niemann (Amy).

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Bella Vista Funeral Home, Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Linda Marie Charpentier

Linda (Lin) Marie Charpentier, 66, died Oct. 24, 2021, with her sister at her side.

She was born to Eugene and Inez (Christianson) Polaski on Feb. 3, 1955. She was raised in Superior, Wisc., until the family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she graduated from Kennedy High School in 1973. She moved to Eugene, Ore., in 1986, where she raised her family and spent most of her adult life. She attended the University of Oregon earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Fine Arts in Japanese Woodblock Printing. She enjoyed gardening, singing in the choir, traveling and staying physically active through running, bicycling, hiking, swimming and yoga.

She is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her two children, Livia and Leif Carpenter of Eugene; her mother, Inez Polaski of Bella Vista, Ark.; her sister, Julie Polaski of Phoenix, Ariz.; and two brothers, Michael Polaski of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jeffrey Polaski of Hayward, Wisc.

An inurnment service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Bella Vista Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Phyllis Lorraine Grunklee

Phyllis Lorraine Grunklee, 98, died peacefully Oct. 13, 2021, in the presence of family in Rogers, Ark.

She was born in Sauk Center, Minn., in 1922. She lived life filled with many interests and activities. She golfed, played tennis, cross country skied, bicycled, swam and danced. She played bridge, and was also an avid reader. Music was her passion; she sang in chorus', attended symphonic, chamber music and opera performances. She left a dairy farm in Delano, Minn., retiring to Bella Vista, Ark., and her final years were spent at Concordia, an independent living community.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl K. Pangburn; mother, Helen Hoffman Pangburn; brother, James Pangburn; and husband, Eugene C. Grunklee.

She is survived by her children, Jane L. Grunklee of Minneapolis, Charles D. Grunklee and life partner, Camelia Malcom, of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Daniel E. Pangburn (Cay) of Dallas; and sister, Sara L. Pope (Lev) of Berkeley, Calif.

A service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista, 72714

Donations to a favorite charity are encouraged in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Mary Joan Lantz

Mary Joan Lantz, 85, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 1, 2021, at her daughter's residence.

She was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to Eloise Rose Pierce and John Thomas Officer.

Her faith was in Jesus. She enjoyed baking pies and sewing towels for the craft fair. While living in southern California she was a 4H Leader for many years. She and her family ran a Dairy Goat Farm and raised horses. She moved to northwest Arkansas 25 years ago.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Norvil Lantz, whom she married Aug. 6, 1955; two sons, Timothy and Richard Lantz both of California; one daughter, Winona Brackeen of Bella Vista; two brothers, John Officer, Joe Peterson both of Ohio; one sister, Barbara Shelton of West Virginia; and 16 grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at New Life Church in Bella Vista. She will be inurned at Bridgeport Cemetery located in Bridgeport, W.V.

Memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Sandra Lee Purcell

Sandra Lee Purcell died Sunday morning, Oct. 24, 2021, in northwest Arkansas.

Survivors are her husband, Kenneth Purcell; her children; mother; two sisters; and one brother.

There are no services planned at this time.

Jeffrey Siemers

Jeffrey Siemers, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 22, 2021.

He was born in Crosby, N.D. He attended NDSU and was an Army veteran before his successful sales career with Burroughs and Unisys. He married Janis Johnson and raised two children. In retirement, he enjoyed socializing, playing pickleball and visiting his children and grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Maxine Siemers; and his grandson, Wyatt Joseph Goiffon.

He is survived by his son, Dustin Siemers; his daughter, Jackie (Bennett) Goiffon; two grandsons; and his sisters, Judie (Dean) Koppleman, Nancy (Jim) Rice.

A celebration of life service has been scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. See www.jeffreymichaelsiemers.org for further info.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Linda CHARPENTIER