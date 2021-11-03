Police officers vs. firefighters in benefit flag football game

Local police officers and firefighters will go head to head in The Battle of the Badges to raise money for three of their own impacted by covid-19.

The Bella Vista and Pea Ridge police departments will take on the Bella Vista and Pea Ridge fire departments in a benefit flag football game, set for 7 p.m. Friday at Blackhawk Stadium, located at 781 W. Pickens Road in Pea Ridge.

The Pea Ridge Police Department has been practicing for the past two weeks, said organizer Pea Ridge Patrol Lt. Rich Fordham.

"I think it will be an experience for us old guys reliving our glory days," he said, laughing.

The event is hosted by the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #88 and the Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #84.

Entry is a $5 donation that will benefit Officer Chris Cummins' family of Bella Vista, GotYour6ix Founder Brandon Johnson of Pea Ridge and Pea Ridge Assistant Fire Chief Dino Collins.

Cummins died Oct. 23 after being hospitalized in Bentonville since mid-September. Johnson is home after a long stay in the hospital, and Collins is still hospitalized, due to covid-19, according to the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order's Facebook page.

Fordham said both Fraternal Order of Police Lodges want to make the event an annual one to which people can look forward.

"We want to come together and raise money," he said. "It's a fun event for a good cause."

Organizers say the fundraiser will help the trio's families with medical bills and other financial challenges during this time.

Though organizers are asking for a $5 donation, people are welcome to give whatever they'd like – maybe more, Fordham said.

Organizers have not set a specific fundraising goal, but hope the effort will help the trio's families.

"We hope to raise whatever we can," Fordham said. "The more the better."

Concessions will be available at the football game. Two vendors booths will sell items and volunteers with NWA Adopt A Cop will have several auction items available.

Shirts and sweatshirts for the event may be ordered by emailing [email protected] or calling 479-927-6545. Shirts also will be available for sale at the game.

The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #84 has established a donation account at Bank OZK according to its Facebook page. Donations may be made to the Bella Vista FOP Lodge 84 account (ending in 0014) at any Bank OZK location to benefit Officer Cummins' family.