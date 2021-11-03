Pediatric Therapy Center opens in Gravette

GRAVETTE – Ozarks Community Hospital recently introduced pediatric therapy services in Gravette. Residents of Gravette and the surrounding area now have a therapy center that is closer to home.

OCH Kids Therapy, located in the OCH Gravette Clinic, provides occupational, physical and speech therapy to infants, children and adolescents.

Children that are delayed in speech, language, fine motor or gross motor skills may struggle to communicate and interact with peers. If left untreated, these delays can affect the child's education and social potential.

"Our new pediatric therapy space will allow children in the community to receive the individualized care they need close to home. Since every child's needs are unique, our highly-trained therapists ensure each session is engaging, productive and fun," Holly Trentham, Therapy Manager at Ozarks Community Hospital, said.

To learn more about OCH Kids Therapy and the services they offer, please call 479-344-6726.

Ozarks Community Hospital is a bi-state safety-net healthcare provider headquartered in Gravette, serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Ozarks. Our hospital is based in Gravette and includes a multitude of clinics located in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. OCH locations accept Medicaid, Medicare, UHC Military, most private insurances and offers self-pay discounts for those without insurance. For more information, visit www.OCHonline.com.