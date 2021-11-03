Library news

November 2021

Expand the Library's Parking Lot

With the beautiful new addition at the Bella Vista Public Library, there will soon be a need for a larger parking lot. To donate to this project, please mail contributions to the Bella Vista Library Foundation at 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714. Donations should be clearly designated for the parking lot expansion.

Family Storytime & Pre-School Storytime

Pre-School Storytime – Families are invited to join us for Pre-School Storytime! We meet at the Library at 9:30 a.m. every Friday morning to sing, dance, listen to stories and make crafts. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5.

Family Storytime is for families with children ages 6-8 to gather for age-appropriate crafts, stories and songs. Family Storytime meets at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening.

New Book Clubs

BVPL has two new book clubs – And the Author Is ... and the Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club.

And the Author Is ... book club selects a different author every month. Readers are encouraged to select any book written by that author and join the discussion. And the Author Is ... will not meet in November.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in. Book club memberes read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice. Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome. Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club will meet in person and virtually online at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, to discuss "Truth or Beard" by Penny Reid, the first in the Winston Brothers series. More information can be found at http://bvpl.org/discover/book_clubs.php.

Envisionware

We are excited to welcome Envisionware to the Bella Vista Public Library. Envisionware serves as a self-service kiosk for library materials as well as a place to log in to a computer and pay for prints. With Envisionware, you will need either a library card or a government-issued ID to use a library computer. If you have a library card, you can now use the self-checkout kiosk. The librarians will always be at the front desk to help or check out materials.

Lightning Bugs

The Library now owns six lightning bug sculptures to be on display outside of the Library. The lightning bug sculptures are handmade by local artist Tom Flynn and light up at night. There will be a formal Lighting of the Lightning Bugs from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the library. All are welcome to attend.

We're Hooked! Knitting & Crochet Club

Knitting and crochet lovers of all levels are welcome. There will be an instructor to teach basic knitting. The library will provide knitting supplies. We're Hooked! Knitting & Crochet Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, inside the Bella Vista Public Library.

Teen Night

Join us for our Teen Night. Ages 13-17 are invited to join us for an evening of Phineas and Ferb themed challenges from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Do you have the Phineas and Ferb knowledge to win it all? Please note that the library is closed during this event to ensure the safety of the teens. No regular library business will be conducted during Teen Night.

Tech Time

Each month, a librarian talks about the challenges of technology. This month, we will be learning about Libby, the free app that allows library patrons to check out e-books and e-audiobooks with their library card. Tech Time is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library.

Meeting Rooms

The two meeting rooms inside the library are now available to be reserved. In order to reserve a room, one must have: a library card in good standing, completed the room use application and signed a copy of the room use policies. For more information, please call the library at 479-855-1753.

Hours of Operation

The Bella Vista Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

The library will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veteran's Day and on Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving. The library will close early at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving. The outdoor dropbox is open 24/7.