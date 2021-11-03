Cards and Games

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 26 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Jack McClellan and Chris King; third -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; fourth -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Oct. 26 for 3 to 13: Table 1 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres, second, Marge Shafer. Texas Canasta winners were: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Gloria Sperry. Table 2 -- first, Linda Waugh; second, Dianne Dingmann. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday and Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Oct. 28 were: North-South -- Gray Stumbo and Robbie Tyler; East-West: Michael Schomaker and Robert Gromatka.

Winners Oct. 30 Swiss team winners were: Deborah Dawes, Ernie Grant, Jim and Myra Dennis.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Oct. 27 were: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Oct. 21 were: first, Anita Ebert; second, John Young; third, Deanna Smith.

Walk-ins are welcome. Play begins at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Oct. 21 were: First -- Kirk Greenawalt; second -- Ginny Swinney

Winners Oct. 28 were: First -- Ginny Swinney; second -- Kirk Greenawalt

This group plays from 5:30-8 p.m. at Riordan Hall for single deck pinochle. Contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Oct. 22 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bill Roush. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Van Bateman; third, George Fellers. High Score -- Dan Bloomer

Winners Oct. 29 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Stan Neukircher

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Oct. 23 were: Red Team -- Marge Shaffer, Laura Wiesterman, . Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen,

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 30 were: Red Team (Wins) -- Marge Shafer, Laura Wiesterman, Kay Craig, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.