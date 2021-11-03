Bluebird Society announces 2021 bird count

The annual Bella Vista bluebird fledglings count is in and this year the area produced 2,154 eastern bluebird fledglings.

According to the Bella Vista Bluebird Society's statistics page, 2021 saw approximately 500 less fledglings than 2020. Counting of fledglings came from the trails of Bella Vista where bluebird nest boxes are monitored by the BVBBS, showing a total of 1,433 bluebirds hatched out on the trails. Another count of 45 came from society members' own homes with installed boxes, and yet another 676 fledglings were counted by 90 Bella Vista residents who monitor boxes on their property.

The BVBBS currently monitors and maintains 582 bluebird nest boxes around Bella Vista. Since 1980, the Bella Vista Bluebird Society has fledged 51,497 eastern bluebirds. For additional information and complete statistics, go to bvbluebirds.com.