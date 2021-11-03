Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Oct. 18

1:57 p.m. Police received a report on Wroxham Lane that someone's dog was attacked by a dog that was not on a leash.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

11:17 a.m. Police received a report on Cheriton Lane that a man tried to get into someone's garage and, when the resident asked what he was doing, he said he was there to do an inspection. The resident told him they did not have an inspection scheduled.

2:40 p.m. Police received a report on Witherby Drive that a construction company was blaring music.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

3:56 p.m. Police received a report on Penzance Drive that a 21-year-old woman stole someone's vehicle.

8:32 p.m. Police received a report on Talana Lane that a man was walking around someone's house and looking in the windows of the person's vehicle in the driveway.

Thursday, Oct. 21

11:45 a.m. Police received a report on Kintyre Drive that a window in the front of someone's home had been broken.

3:59 p.m. Police arrested Douglas James Dunn, 30, in connection with possession of methamphetamine, non-financial identity fraud, possession of paraphernalia and driving on suspended license during a traffic stop at Highland Road and Judy.

Friday, Oct. 22

11:59 a.m. Police received a report on Worcester Drive that a woman in a large silver SUV was going door to door selling an air diffuser but also tried to force her way into the reporting person's home.

4:50 p.m. Police received a report on Sunderland Drive regarding a Medicare scam.

6 p.m. Police received a report at Blowing Springs Trailhead that someone's wallet was stolen from their vehicle parked at the trailhead.

Saturday, Oct. 23

7:03 a.m. Police received a report on Cullen Hills Drive that someone received a scam call saying that if they would pay $2,000 they would receive a check for $200,000. Police told the reporting person it was a scam and to cease all contact with the scammers.

Sunday, Oct. 24

4:13 a.m. Police received a report on Rogers Road that someone was prowling outside.