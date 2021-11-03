Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Pedal It Forward Rummage Sale

Pedal It Forward will hold a rummage sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Bella Vista shop located at 3902 NW Wishing Springs Road in Bella Vista with all donations going to support the mission. All items including bikes, parts, accessories and more will be available to "make an offer". The items will be new, used, funky, rare, high end and vintage. Refreshments will be available thanks to Bike Rack Brewing and Airship. Hope to see all you bikers on Friday!

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will will be held from 8 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast (cinnamon rolls and coffee) and lunch (chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich) as well as pie and iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Trunk Treasures Sale

P.E.O. Chapter B.L. members will line up their cars and open their trunks filled with items to sell in the parking lot at First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as toys, games, home decor, household goods, artwork, books for all ages, N.I.V. audio Bible (cassette tapes), holiday decorations and more. New silver jewelry, including chains, pendants, earrings, bracelets, Tree of Life set and one-of-a-kind costume jewelry will be for sale at discount prices. All proceeds of the sale will provide grants, scholarships, awards and loans for women seeking higher education through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects. If you have questions, please contact Cynthia Augspurger at [email protected] or call/text (641) 485-3127.

Senior Safety Academy at Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be a free Senior Safety Academy at the church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. This includes seminars on topics such as: Identity Theft, Local Scams, Community Safety and Awareness and Cyber Crimes as well as a Q&A session with local law enforcement officials. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Please register to ensure a spot. For more information and registration, call Bella Vista Lutheran Church at 479-855-0272.

Veterans Day Program

There will be a free patriotic Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial in Bella Vista at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov 11. Bring a chair. The event will be held rain or shine and will last approximately one hour.

P.E.O. Chapter BR Holiday Mailbox Greens

Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are being sold now. Bring cheer to your neighborhood and/or gift your friends and favorite businesses. Proceeds of the sale will make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Deadline for orders is Tuesday, Nov. 19, and delivery is Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1-2. To place your order, contact [email protected] or call/text 805-844-8437.

Dec. 7 Patriotic Event

Local Veterans are holding a patriotic event to commemorate Dec. 7, 1941, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Event entertainers will include the Bella Vista Sophisticated Ladies Dance Group, Perfect Harmony Barbershop Chorus and the NWA Jazz and More Orchestra. Doors open at 5 p.m.; entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. with an expected duration of approximately two hours.

Bella Vista Community Band

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum has now added Thursdays to its schedule, so it is open Thursday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., with free admission. In addition to exhibits covering the past 100+ years of Bella Vista history, the museum gift shop contains a variety of merchandise and souvenirs perfect for holiday gift giving. The museum staff consists of all volunteers (who are fully ovid vaccinated), so all proceeds from the gift shop go toward operational costs. The museum is located near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland in Bella Vista. Telephone 479-855-2335 or visit the website www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

City of Bella Vista

The city of Bella Vista offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Bella Vista Lakes Committee reminds residents that leaves should not be raked, blown, or otherwise dumped into the lakes.

Disposing of leaves into the lakes contributes to the silting of the lakes. Raking or blowing leaves into the lakes allows debris to float to other homeowner docks, swimming areas or lake fronts potentially spoiling their area. It also creates a nuisance by adding debris to the lake and clogging park creeks, boat ramps and drains.