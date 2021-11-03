Bella Vista Club News

BV Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable's November meeting will held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The meeting will be held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way, and will feature a program of Civil War era music performed by the "Loco Focos," a period band based in Tulsa. The Loco Focos wear clothing of the era and play patriotic and popular and folk songs and tunes of the mid-19th Century. Make plans to come and be entertained and learn about the music that lifted the spirits of soldier and civiian alike in those dark days.

For more information contact Roundtable President Dale Phillips at [email protected]

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

The SCAS next monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, featuring a speaker, Constellation of the Month and Astro Fundamentals Video, with viewing afterwards weather permitting. All ages are welcome.

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society (SCAS) monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. The society is an amateur astronomy club based in NW Arkansas, founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville. For more information, please contact 928-651-0334.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Wednesday, Nov. 10, to Kings River Falls. A bushwack is involved. This is an out and back hike of 4.5 miles. We will meet at 9 a.m. at the Kings River Falls trailhead, 1543 Madison 3500, Witter, Ark. This is 69 miles from the Lowes in Bella Vista. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at New Life Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Gail Coleman, "Written on My Heart." The feature will be House of Webster. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Jane at [email protected] This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

SOLOS

Solos will meet from 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 13, at Bella Vista Community Church. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards -- bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train. To make a reservation, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 or Sue at 479-855-0574.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled programs with information provided on the website at www.bvcomputerclub.org. To sign up for a class, go to the website at www.bvcomputerclub.org

The following clinics are scheduled:

Help Clinic -- Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. -- "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive"

General meetings -- Monday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. -- "Safety for Seniors" and Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. -- "Data: Where Is It and What To Do With It"

Several of our members who work at our Help Clinics have volunteered to provide remote help over the Internet or over the phone for problems or issues that can be handled in that way. The membership status of the requester will be verified. Remote Help, like Help Clinic attendance, requires you to be an active member of BVCC. For more information, please go to our website: BVComputerClub.org

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. In light of continuing covid-19 conditions, the club highly recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider attending the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

Thursday Country Jam

Want to get together and jam and harmonize on some good old country tunes from the era when you could actually tell one song from another? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursday nights at 19 Milford Lane in Bella Vista. If you're interested, call 479-876-6275.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. They are rehearsing for a Christmas concert, "Christmas Is ..." from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the Highlands Methodist Church on Glasgow Road. Men are cordially invited to join this group of guys who have the gift of song. No audition is required, just an ability to carry a tune and a cordial demeanor. Call music director John Matthews for more information at 479-268-5391.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

There will be no meeting in the month of November and have a Christmas dinner in the month of December.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club puts the fun in fundraising, hosting shows and events to support local charities while preserving national railroad heritage. The meetings are held at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. The club will continue meeting at this location on the fourth Thursday of each month. Bring your questions. For more information, visit http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/. The next meeting will be Thursday, Jan 27. 2022.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the NW Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5" x 5" canvases for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at: 262-308-4454.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This is an open-to-the-public and free meeting for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. Co-director and local author, Donna May, will host and lead the writing activities for the day. There are always open readings, so carry your writing journal, notebook or book to celebrate and share and bring along favorite writing pens and paper and a recent poem or prose you have been working on. There is almost always a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club has resumed in-person meetings at a new time and venue. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista is currently meeting the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There will be pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting will have a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, woodburning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings at Riordan Hall. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting, which ends at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

NWA Women's Chorus

If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30-5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information, or to schedule the chorus for your holiday entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director 479-876-7204. Find us on Facebook and www.perfectharmonybv.com.