Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Advent Book Study: "Advent in Plain Sight" by Jill J. Duffield -- Jesus came into the world as a little child. This study will give us eyes to see ordinary items that become extraordinary when seen through the lens of Advent. Each session will begin with a meditative prayer focusing on everyday objects that show how God is with us everywhere. All are invited to join in this joyous season to discover Advent in plain sight. This 4-week class will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in Classroom C. Books are $4.50 if ordered by Nov. 7. The book cost will be $9.10 if ordered after that date. Please sign up at the Information Center or call the Church Office at 916-847-0482.

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone whether vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Forest Hills Church

Forest Hills Church in Bella Vista, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd., will officially install a new pastor, Kem Reeder, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. The service will be led by Dr. Gregg Hemmen, the Executive Minister for the American Baptist Churches of the Central Region, who will be coming in from Kansas. Forest Hills is the only American Baptist Church in Arkansas. There will be a preceding lunch at 12:30 p.m. in honor of Pastor Kem.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers several Bible study opportunities for all to attend: Adult Bible Fellowship is Sunday 9-9:55 a.m. in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship is Monday 8-9:15 a.m. in the overflow area; Women's Bible Study is Thursday 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Tuesday 6-8 p.m. on the lower level; Community Life Groups with various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Bella Vista Community Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services on Sundays -- 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:45 a.m. blended worship. Sunday school for all ages and adults is at 9:45 a.m. For additional information, visit the church website at www.bvlutheran.com.

There will be a free "Senior Safety Academy" at the church from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. This includes informative seminars on topics such as: Identity Theft, Local Scams, Community Safety and Awareness and Cyber Crimes as well as Q&A with local law enforcement officials. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Please register to ensure a spot. For more information and registration, call Bella Vista Lutheran Church at 479-855-0272.

The Caregiver's Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the first Monday of each month in the Chapel. There is devotion time and the sharing of situations. Attendees are able to obtain suggestions and information to help with loved ones. There is a small library for resources as well. Anyone who is caring for a loved one is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call Diana Wickboldt at 479-202-2417 for further information.

GriefShare classes are held at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the library weekly until Tuesday, Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is drive-through only, open every Friday from 10 a.m to noon.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m.-noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30-3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall -- $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family members are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Call or stop by the church for more information. Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Choir practice is on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. As a conservative church, God's Word is its standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.

Some special activities are being held soon at Beautiful Savior. On Nov. 6th there is Disciples Speaking Up class from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This is the congregational training program for relational sharing of your faith. Also, this year the decorating of the church for advent begins on Saturday, Nov. 27, with the first day of advent being observed on Sunday, Nov. 28. Each week more of the church is decorated as we journey through the advent season. You are welcome to come and experience our journey.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m., with a worship service at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704, and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org, for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person worship is held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening and Sunday mornings at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. The Gathering Service streams live on Facebook (humcbv) every Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. The Saturday service is uploaded to the website and Facebook on Sunday mornings for those preferring that option. For more information, visit the website humcbv.com or call the church office at 479-855-2277.