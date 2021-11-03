No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Here's How to Find Where Vet Is Buried

The Veterans Legacy Memorial website has been expanded by 500,000 names at 93 veterans cemeteries across the country. This is in addition to the 4 million names already there at 155 cemeteries.

The VLM is a digital platform and repository for information on veterans buried in those cemeteries. Friends and family can add biographies, photos, documents and other information to the listing for each veteran as a way of paying tribute. So far, 22,000 friends and families have added information to their veteran's profile page.

For those of us who live far from the cemeteries where our veterans are buried, being able to add to a legacy page helps. For me, my family is only partially covered at this point. My grandfather at Fort Sam is in the database. Another relative at Riverside is in the database. Three others aren't, including my parents at Arlington National. They are, however, in ANC's website, although there is no way to add photos (except for the photo of the marker that is already there) or stories or biographies.

Perhaps Arlington will be among those added in the half-million new names. Eventually the project intends to cover veterans buried in state and local cemeteries, as well as private cemeteries.

To look for your veteran, go to www.vlm.cem.va.gov and put in the name -- first name last name, no comma. Click on the FAQ for more information.

To find a veteran at Arlington National, go to www.arlingtoncemetery.mil.

If your veteran is listed in the Veterans Legacy Memorial, contribute to the profile. Pictures are a great addition, as is bio information and personal stories.

As a side note, Wreaths Across America will be on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. See their website (www.wreathsacrossamerica.org) for ways you can help with wreath-laying at the 2,500 locations.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Most NASCAR teams use nitrogen in their tires instead of air. This allows the tire to have a much more consistent rate of expansion and contraction to heat and cold.

* North Koreans must have one of 28 state-approved haircuts.

* There's alcohol in space! In 2006, astronomers discovered a cloud of alcohol in part of the Milky Way where stars are forming from gas and dust.

* In Albania, some women make an oath to become "sworn virgins" in order to live life as a man, with the rights and privileges of a man. For the rest of their lives, they are never again addressed as female.

* Over 2,500 left-handed people a year are killed by using equipment made for right-handed people. The deadliest item? The right-handed power saw.

* A traffic jam in Beijing lasted more than nine days.

* If you yelled for eight years, seven months and six days, you would produce enough sound energy to heat one cup of coffee.

* A man with severe OCD and a phobia of germs attempted to commit suicide with a gun to his head. Instead of killing him, the bullet eliminated his mental illness without any other damage.

* In 2003, there were 86 days of below-freezing weather in Hell, Michigan.

* Until 2018, there were only two English words ending in "gry" -- hungry and angry. Then the Oxford English Dictionary added a third -- "hangry" (an irritable state induced by lack of food).

* A decibel is not its own unit, but actually 1/10th of the seldom used "Bel," a unit named in honor of Alexander Graham Bell for his contribution to acoustics.

* "Backpfeifengesicht" is a German term for a face that badly needs a punch.

Thought for the Day: "The world is round so that friendship may encircle it." -- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

FAMOUS HAND

South dealer.

North-South vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K Q J 8

[H] 10 5 4 3

[D] Q 6

[C] Q 9 4

WEST

[S] 10 6 5 2

[H] J 9

[D] 8 3

[C] 7 6 5 3 2

EAST

[S] A 9 7

[H] K 6

[D] J 10 7 5 4 2

[C] 10 8

SOUTH

[S] 4 3

[H] A Q 8 7 2

[D] A K 9

[C] A K J

The bidding:

South West North East

2 [C] Pass 2 [S] Pass

3 [H] Pass 4 [H] Pass

4 NT Pass 5 [C] Pass

5 [D] Pass 6 [H]

Opening lead -- nine of hearts.

This deal occurred in a match between Austria and Italy at the world championship held in Monte Carlo in 1976. It was played at 44 tables, and 23 times South got to six hearts, a dreadful contract that had about a 20 percent chance of making. However, thanks to a fortunate lie of the opposing trumps, the slam was successfully negotiated by 22 of the 23 declarers.

The opening lead was usually a diamond, a club or a spade. Against any of these leads, declarer's only real chance was to take a first-round trump finesse -- leading low to the queen -- and next play the ace, hoping to find East with precisely the doubleton king. The 22 lucky declarers found this to be the actual case and, as a result, scored 1,430 points.

The Austrian declarer was the only one who failed to make the slam. At his table, Italian star Benito Garozzo chose the diabolical opening lead of the nine of trump! Declarer, in an effort to guard against the possibility that East might have the K-J-6 of trump, covered the nine with the ten and won East's king with the ace.

Declarer then led a diamond to the queen, returned a trump and, when East produced the six, found himself faced with a harrowing guess. He had to decide whether Garozzo's opening lead of the trump nine was from the J-9, which would be an unusual lead against a slam, or whether Garozzo's lead of the trump nine was a singleton, also an unusual lead against a slam.

With nothing to go on, the Austrian declarer elected to finesse the eight and so went down one. Ironically, the slam was easy to make without a trump lead, but once the trump was led, declarer had a chance to go wrong -- and did.

