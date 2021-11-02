Volunteers selling holiday swags to raise funds

Volunteers are gearing up for a season of pruning, gathering greens and selling hand-crafted swags to further women's education.

It's a mission that's a little magical.

Adding sparkle and glitter, the volunteers are creating artistically natural holiday greens that represent the beauty that Bella Vista offers.

The volunteers seek locations to prune, gathering pieces after trimming bushes. The swags will adorn mailboxes and doors as a unique holiday fundraiser.

"The whole goal is to glean the greens in a sensitive way," said organizer Carolyn "Care" Butler. "We go out there in our sloshy boots in the rain and the mud. We prune for you!"

On this Saturday morning, Butler is drying out pinecones in her oven, at a long, slow, dry bake. That takes care of bugs that might be in the pinecones, she explains.

Later that afternoon, the group meets to start the artistic process for creating the greens. The fundraiser started off with a bang in 2019, when volunteers sold more than 200 orders. In 2020, volunteers decided to scale back because of the health pandemic, and only made a few for their neighborhoods.

Now, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) International Chapter BR wants to further women's educational opportunities by raising money. Butler believes this particular Bella Vista group could raise $3,000 to $4,000.

"They are beautiful, they smell good, and there's no harm (in the environment)," she said. The creation of the greens results in "freeing up this beautiful spirit," that emerges in the process, she said.

The swags, at $15 each, are draped on a mailbox. Volunteers even come out and install the greens as part of the donation. Some customers prefer a door swag, which also can be designed.

The greens idea came from a member who moved here from Knoxville, whose chapter did a bang-up job. That chapter has to put a cap on pre-sales, and makes about $10,000 each year, Butler said.

Volunteers here will gather the greens after Thanksgiving and begin assembling the swags. The Bella Vista Presbyterian Church moves the church van so volunteers can completely transform the garage into a place of artistic beauty.

"It makes such a beautiful gift," Butler said. The artistic creation allows for the individual creator's "gifts and the spirit" to come through.

Butler, who is a master naturalist and a retired science teacher, finds the project one that gives back to the community in several ways.

The fundraiser does not take up much start-up funds, as most of the greens – and sometimes available berries – are the mainstay for the swag. Volunteers assemble with wire and use good, old-fashioned work to create the designs.

Though mailboxes in Bella Vista vary in width, volunteers have created a standard design that fits.

Members are accepting orders through Nov. 15. For information, email Butler at [email protected]