Summer heating up in Bella Vista

Summer activities are gearing up in Bella Vista, according to Joan Glubczynski, director of recreation and wellness for the POA.

The pools at Metfield and Kingsdale open May 29 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, she said. Kingsdale has an adult-only pool, a children's wading pool and a family pool all in one complex. The deck has been redone, and the surface of the interior of the family pool is new, she said.

The beach at Lake Avalon also opens May 29 and will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Glubczynski said. Members need an activity card or a dependent card. Every child age 6 and over needs a dependent card, or a daily fee will be applied.

A new mini-golf course called Oz Zone Mini Golf, featuring characters from Oz, has opened at Kingsdale Park off Riordan Drive, she said. It has recently been renovated and has new carpet and all new features. Equipment may be checked out at the pool when it is open or at Riordan Hall when it is open. The amenity is free to POA members and their guests.

The POA also recently opened four new pickleball courts at Branchwood Park on the west side of town, she said. They are open for drop-in play free to members.

"People are already using both of these attractions and we're very excited about the upgrades and the new courts. We've gotten a lot of positive feedback," Glubczynski said.