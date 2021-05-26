Reminiscing with hot rods and roadsters: show offers look at unique, classy cars

Eli Jennings is living his best life. He's on an excursion with his grandparents, looking at some hot rods.

"It's pretty cool," he said. "I like all the old cars."

The youngster doesn't discriminate. As a 10-year-old, he appreciates the look and workmanship each car displays.

"I like the color," he said, pointing to a pretty aqua car. "I like how the model itself looks."

The Bella Vista Lutheran Church's Sixth Annual Rod and Custom Car Show on Saturday offered a chance for Jennings, his six-year-old brother Isaac, and four-year-old twin sisters Ava and Alyssa to get a gander at some hot rods and antique, restored cars. The four grandkids take a lot of trips with their grandparents, Dawn and Kenny Stouten of Bella Vista. The grandchildren, who live in Pea Ridge, "do a lot of stuff," with their nearby grandma and grandpa.

This particular adventure is the highlight so far, he said.

"I got to rev the engine of an '82 Camaro!" he said.

For Rev. Paul Hass, the car show is a chance to show off some unique cars and build community relationships -- all without judgment.

The church's senior pastor explains that the car show idea got its start six years ago when he and fellow car enthusiasts and church members Bob Whitehead and Don Butz met for breakfast. The trio lamented about how car shows entail judging and various dos and don'ts.

They decided to host their own car show, just for fun, without any competition. The idea grew from there.

Associate Pastor Rev. Chris Gorshe said this year's show featured more than 50 cars. Once the rain stopped at about 10:30 that morning, people began flocking to the car show, which was held in front of the church.

The car show also offers a unique chance to serve as an outreach mission, Gorshe said. Ambassadors -- such as Sonja Burkett -- handed out Grace and Mercy coins, inviting people to come to their church if they do not already have a church home, he explained. Burkett had handed out more than 200, she said.

Near the end of a full strip filled with cars, Dwayne Strong said he enjoys sharing his car, "Ethel," a 1963 Plymouth. Car shows offer a chance to bring back memories for people, as well as share a little education.

"One guy had never seen a slant-6 engine before," he said.

As the rain moved out of the area, the sun came out. Humid temperatures, however, didn't seem to deter those who attended.

The Rockin' Roads Band provided music, and people milled about, talking with car owners and reminiscing.

Linda and Gary Dangerfield caught a glimpse of yesteryear.

Gary laid eyes on a car like his granddad drove -- and he saw his first car, a 1956 Chevy. As he looked at other cars, he marveled at the workmanship involved in restoration.

His wife, Linda, said she saw a Falcon, like the one her mother used to drive.

The car show brought back a lot of memories, she said, smiling.

"It makes you feel young again."

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Hot rod and custom car enthusiasts had the opportunity to see some cars up close and personal at Saturday's car show, hosted by the Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Car owner Dwayne Strong enjoys sharing "Ethel," his 1963 Plymouth with others. Car shows put smiles on people's faces, as they learn more about old cars and often reminisce, Strong said.