Police Reports

Monday, May 17

10:07 a.m. Police checked on a potential burglary on Wentworth Drive.

6:55 p.m. Police arrested Keith Thompson, 30, in connection with felony theft and obstruction after responding to a call about money taken during an automotive sale on Arkansas Highway 340.

Tuesday, May 18

7:21 a.m. Police received a call about a turtle that went missing after its owner removed the animal to clean its tank on Evesham Lane.

9:04 a.m. Police received a call about a stolen license plate on Tamworth Circle.

Thursday, May 20

5:21 a.m. Police responded to a breaking and entering attempt involving people in an older white pickup trying to break into a vehicle on Swindon Lane.

8:10 a.m. Police arrested Christopher Meyer, 52, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop on Dogwood Drive.

Friday, May 21

8:47 p.m. Police arrested Gary Frigon, 68, in connection with aggravated assault after responding to a walk-in complaint that someone accosted an individual who was out fishing on Lake Windsor, reportedly yelling at them to get off the dock before shooting at them.

12:39 p.m. Police received a complaint that someone threatened to "pull a gun and shoot" another motorist in the Dairy Queen drive-through.

Saturday, May 22

2:00 p.m. Police issued a verbal warning to an individual for driving a golf cart in the road near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 340 and Tamworth Circle.

Sunday, May 23

1:31 p.m. Police received a complaint of a vandalized porch on Dogwood Drive.