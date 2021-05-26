POA elects three new board members

The Bella Vista POA's annual meeting was held on Tuesday, May 18, and the results of the annual board election were unveiled.

Each year, three board positions are filled, each with a three-year term. This year, one additional position was filled, but only for the remaining one year of its term.

There were five candidates in the race and the three candidates who received the most votes, JB Portillo (6,796); Jan Hagan (6,044) and Jackie Gain (7,572) will take the three-year terms. Mike Abb, who had the fourth-highest number of votes (5,070) will take the one-year term. Daniel Berghamer received 4,411 votes.

According to the Election Committee chairman, Tom Throne, about 25.4 percent of property owners participated in the election. The votes were cast online or via United States Mail and were counted by an independent firm, The Inspectors of Elections.

The new board members start at the first meeting in June. On Thursday, May 27, the new board will meet to elect the board chairperson for the coming year.

The annual report was presented to the members by General Manager Tom Judson. Most of the numbers he referenced will be posted on the POA website after the board approves them at its May meeting.

The POA had a good year, he said, in spite of the challenges that came with covid. The new assessment fees began in 2020 and made a big difference. Also, water usage went up. Golf numbers were up and the park and campground at Blowing Springs were busy, as were other outside amenities.

"These are huge numbers," Judson said, adding that the numbers can be found on the POA website.

Expenses were down compared with 2019.

It's difficult to compare the 2020 numbers to previous years, Judson explained. Not only was last year affected by covid, the previous year, 2019, was affected by the Trafalgar Road fire which was a huge expense for the POA.

Because of the tight budget, few capital projects were scheduled for 2019 and 2020, Judson said. The completed capital projects in 2020 include the pickleball courts at Branchwood, roof repairs due to hail, and some equipment replacements. The Metfield parking lot, two bridges on the Scotsdale golf course, the Branchwood pool, and the backside of Lakepoint Event Center all had large maintenance projects in 2020.