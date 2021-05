Bella Vista firefighters hosted a pop-up vaccine clinic alongside last weekend's farmers market.

Firefighter-paramedic Brian Heffington said that firefighters had 60 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ready to go, though, by late morning, it looked unlikely they would all be used that day.

Most of the patients firefighters saw were younger people, including some folks from out of town who came for a second dose.

"Just happy to be here and able to do it," he said.