Obituaries for May 26, 2021

James Lee Clark

James Lee (Doc) Clark died Thursday, May 20, 2021.

He was born July 2, 1933, to Troy Earl and Lucy Hollowell Clark and grew up in Pawhuska, Okla. He married Mary Jo Webb and they had three sons, Jeffrey, Jonathon and Joel. He later married Mary Lou Robison, Kenna Elaine Tuell, Patricia Jane Miller and Verlee Roark. He graduated from OSU with a doctorate in veterinary medicine and practiced in Sayre, Okla., and Coffeyville, Kan., before moving to Noel, Mo., where he worked as a USDA inspector before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, writing poems, playing musical instruments and his Peruvian Paso horses.

Doc is survived by sons, Jon and Joel; a sister-in-law, Joann Clark; a brother-in-law, Jerry Hope; stepchildren and grandchildren.

Public visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Epting Funeral Chapel located in Gravette.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Concordia located in Bella Vista.

Contributions can be made to Horses for Healing in Bentonville in honor of his love of horses or to Circle of Life Hospice House in honor of the care and love they show for the strangers who pass through their lives.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Gravette. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Loretta Luscher Saarela

Loretta Luscher Saarela, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

She was born in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Spranza. She had two brothers, both deceased.

In 1984, Loretta married Herman Luscher, who preceded her in death. They had a daughter, Mary (Craig), who lives in Plano, Texas.

There are two grandchildren, Jerod and Lauren, and a stepdaughter, Karen Luscher, who lives in Bloomfield, N.J.

Loretta was a member of the U.S. Navy where she worked as a teletype operator. She also taught English in Japan for two years. She was active in the Bella Vista area as a member of the Art Club and served as a Stephen Minister at the Bella Vista Community Church, where she sang in the choir for over 30 years. She was the Flag Lady for the Christian Women's Club and a member of PEO chapter BO-BY.

In 2008 Loretta married Wayne Saarela and they moved to the Plaza in 2020.

She was a very positive person and highly thought of by those who knew her. She will be missed.

There will be a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. at the Plaza on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

