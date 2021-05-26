Memorial Day event set at Wall of Honor

Not having an event at the Veterans Wall of Honor on Memorial Day just wouldn't be right, Jim Parsons, a member of the Veterans Council said. The Wall is a memorial to all the people who served their country in the United States Military. So when another group pulled out of the Memorial Day service, he took on the role of organizer.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the event will begin at 11 a.m.

Music by the Ecumenical Church Orchestra will begin at 10:40. Lois Carlson is that group's leader.

Ray Brust, president of the Veterans Council will serve as master of ceremonies.

Mayor Peter Christie will speak and the keynote speaker will be State Senator Jim Hendren.

Bella Vista's Color Guard and Girls Scout Troop 5018 will participate, along with Phyllis Farish singing the national anthem.

The memorial is located just north of Lake Bella Vista. Attendees should bring their own chairs.