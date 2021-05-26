Keeping You Updated

Farmer's Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods, or simply visit with your neighbors. The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Contact the market coordinator with questions at [email protected]

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts. Market signage encourages face coverings, six feet of separation, and limited time spent shopping. Seniors and high-risk shoppers are encouraged to visit the market between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Tents will be at least 10 feet apart and vendors will wear masks. In the majority of areas, only one side of the street will be utilized. The market will have four designated entrances. Six hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the market footprint.

Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to the "Garth Smith Classical Piano Concert." The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. A varied repertoire of classical music will be presented. Also performing will be guest violinist Camille Austin. The program is free and open to everyone.

Highlands Flea and Boutique

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. This 26th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden, coffee shop, and bakery. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

International Food Festival

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting the Annual Village International Food Festival in June, July, August and October this year. June 12 will be the first. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. This month is good ol' American food (meatloaf, potato casserole, green beans, roll and apple cake). Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is June 10. Cost is $12 per meal.

Next month is Jamaican food. Everyone is welcome!

Bella Vista Fourth of July Parade

Although there may be some minor changes, Bella Vista's Fourth of July Parade will be back this year and start at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center. The parking lot provides a long stretch of awnings, so there's shade for many of the spectators. This year, the parade will circle the entire parking lot, leaving space for social distancing if the audience wants that. To be in the parade go to www.bellavistaneighbor.com or call Julie Hull at 479-876-3379.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services.

In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's initial safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected] or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed.

Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks.

As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

The Courtesy Van looks forward to continuing its service to those with transportation needs. Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Volunteers are needed to help clean up Summit Cemetery, owned by the Bella Vista Historical Society and located off Granshire and Aveton in the Metfield area, on Thursday morning, June 10, starting at 9 a.m. The area inside the cemetery fence and around the foundation of the former church building needs mowing, weed eating and leaf blowing. If you can help, please contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

The museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. It features exhibits about Bella Vista's history going back more than 100 years. Admission is free. Masks are available but no longer required. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Property Owners Association -- POA

2021 Board Candidates Election Winner Results

Daniel T. Berghamer -- 4,411 votes

Mike Abb -- 5,070 votes -- one year, May 2022

JB Portillo -- 6,796 votes -- May 2024

Jan Hagan -- 6,044 votes -- May 2024

Jacklyn Gain -- 7,573 votes -- May 2024

Memorial Day LIVE! Member Appreciation with summer cook-out favorites at three locations: Lakepoint, BV Bar & Grill and the Highlands Pub & Patio. The event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. at all locations with happy hour pricing through the event. There will also be live entertainment at all locations: BV Bar & Grill with Rick Atha, Lakepoint with Kurt Hunter, and the Highlands Pub & Patio will feature Clint Scrivner. A $10 ticket includes the entertainment and one drink. Tickets are on sale now. Please note Lakepoint, BV Bar & Grill and the Highlands Pub & Patio will be closed Monday until the start time of the event.

Due to poor weather conditions last Saturday, the Kids Fishing Derby has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 29, at the Metfield Clubhouse pond. Local children between the ages of 3 to 15 are welcome to participate. Parents do not need a fishing license but must not aid children in reeling in fish. Participants must provide their own bait and tackle (heavy tackle is encouraged, some fish are large). The event starts at 7 a.m. and goes to 11 a.m. Call the lakes department at 479-855-5068 with any questions.

Kayak Demo Days -- June 5 -Ozark Mountain Trading Company (OMTC) will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Lake Ann Park, 13 Windermere Lane. Over 2,000 boats to choose from!

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, Closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lifting covid restrictions at POA facilities:

Golf

Beginning June 1: Cart tags required; Handicap computers back online in the pro shops.

Beginning July 1: Implementation of limited shotguns; eight-minute tee time intervals.

Driving Range -- Social distancing will remain in place until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Driving ranges return to full capacity (normal spacing).

Restaurants and Bars -- Dining room tables are located at least six feet apart for social distancing until June 1. Social distancing has been lifted at the bars. Please ask the host or hostess if you would like to have your server or bartender wear a mask while they are serving you.

Beginning June 1: Restaurant tables return to full capacity (normal spacing); Requests for server or bartender to wear a mask while serving you will be accommodated.

Fitness Facilities -- Equipment will remain placed for social distancing; reservations will be required until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Fitness equipment returns to full capacity. Reservations no longer required; Fitness classes with current schedule will have expanded capacity; Card playing, Billiards/Snooker and group meetings can return.

Gun Ranges -- Masks are no longer mandated for the Pistol and Rifle Range. Groups congregating inside the Skeet and Trap Range Pro Shop remains prohibited until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Pro shop returns to full capacity, groups allowed to meet in the pro shop.

Member Services & Water Department -- The Huntley and Metfield offices are now open to the membership every Monday and Friday for in-person assistance. Only two members will be allowed in the waiting room at a time on the days the offices are open. The doors to the offices will remain closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but you may still take advantage of the convenience of contacting the offices via phone or email. The membership is encouraged to continue to take advantage of the POA's website.

Employees -- The POA is mindful of employee concerns regarding maintaining a safe work environment and will continue to rely on CDC guidelines to make decisions concerning the workplace. Thorough, regular cleanings and the use of plexiglass separations will remain in place for the foreseeable future. As of May 1, employees are no longer asked to wear masks, except in certain situations. Employees are always required to carry a mask with them. If a co-worker, member or guest asks you to wear a mask, please accommodate the request.

Surrounding Area

Walmart AMP -- July 4

Mark your calendars for the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular presented by the Walmart AMP and featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas on Sunday, July 4.

Celebrate the 4th of July holiday with a patriotic concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers. Walmart AMP gates open at 6 pm. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and concludes with a firework display at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. and prices range from $3 to $35. Purchase your tickets now to get the discounted price. Tickets are available by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center's Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

This event gives the community an opportunity to experience a patriotic pops performance at NWA's premier outdoor amphitheater. SoNA's concert will celebrate the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation's veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation's armed forces.

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas was founded in 1954 and has provided over 60 years of musical performances and educational opportunities. Under the musical direction of Paul Haas, SoNA presents classical and pops performances for symphonic music lovers in Northwest Arkansas, and is a resident company of Walton Arts Center.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular is made possible by support from Walmart and Synchrony.