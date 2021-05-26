Honor bricks available at cemetery

People wishing to honor or memorialize a loved one, special event, organization, or even a pet may do so with an honor brick at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.

James Rather, manager of the cemetery, explained, "We have a butterfly garden at the cemetery. The Bella Vista Garden Club takes care of it. In the center of it, we've built a square. Every time someone buys (a brick) we place it in the square, kind of like a walkway."

He said the bricks are a standard-size brick with space for four lines of lettering and 16 spaces per line. The lettering is 5/8 of an inch. The cost is $250, and the donors may choose where in the walkway they want the brick placed, Rather said. There is a form online at bellavistamemorialgardencemetery.org/honor-bricks. The website notes the $250 fee is tax-deductible, as the cemetery is a nonprofit organization.

Rather noted a special birthday or anniversary might be a reason for purchasing a brick. The site mentions bringing attention to a club, church or other community organization.

Ilene Vought, the cemetery board member in charge of promotions, suggested buying a brick might be a good way to honor first responders who worked hard to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

"Bella Vista Cemetery is a beautiful, peaceful and serene place," she said. "As I walk the path through the butterfly garden, I am reverently reminded of the special engraved bricks loved ones had made and donated to be a permanent living reminder their loved ones remain in the hearts and minds of all those who walk this path. They mattered: veterans, husbands, wives, children, and even pets."

To purchase a brick, call 479-304-5932.