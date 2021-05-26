Fairway Notes

Golf tournaments

Tournament information and registration is available at any pro golf shop or online at https://bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/golf/tournaments.

Golf associations

Women's 9 Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9 Hole Golf Club is looking for new members to join the 2021 season. The group plays on Mondays. Members can choose to play from red or gold tees each week. Play includes all courses with a different game each week and handicaps. This group is great for beginners or someone who just wants to play 9 holes. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at www.bv9wga.com. For additional information, contact Jane Long at [email protected] or the president, Julia Doverspike, at [email protected]

Women's 18 Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's (18 hole) Golf Club invites you to join the 2021 season. There are many things planned for this year. Play is on Thursdays with tee times -- red tees with gold optional for the season. Applications are available in the pro shops or can be downloaded at bvwgc.com. For additional information, please email [email protected] or call Ronnie Nelson at 479-268-3037.

Oldes Men's 9 Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Men's Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2021 spring/summer season and plays on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. All of the weekly events are handicapped and players of all skill levels are welcome. The group plays a Texas Scramble just about every week. There is no fee to join and a $3 entry fee per event is requested. It is an informal group with a goal to just have fun playing a game all enjoy. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected]

Men's 9 Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association welcomes membership applications for the 2021 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times -- red tees with white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Women's Five and Four Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2021 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends and exercise. The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Mondays, with morning tee times April-October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.). No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association and mail check and application form to Patty Mahoney, 18 Shropshire Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714.