Enduro returns to Bella Vista June 5

The Arkansas Enduro Series returns to Bella Vista Saturday, June 5, with a smaller event Friday, June 5.

Candice Kozark, development director with BikeNWA, said it's exciting to return after last year's events were axed.

The first event of the season was at a new venue, Mt Nebo, and it went extremely well, she said.

"It feels so good ... to be back to racing," Kozark said.

The Bella Vista race has sold out and anyone still interested in competing can join a waitlist. More information about entry can be found on the series website, arkansasenduroseries.com.

The race will include a ride throughout the trails, but riders are strictly timed on sections called stages, with the lowest overall times winning.

The trails will not be closed for the event and riders have been instructed to watch for other trail users.

A typical enduro will have six to eight stages and the Bella Vista event will be based out of Blowing Springs but use trails all throughout the city, including new stretches on the Little Sugar trail system.

Racers will be using shuttles to avoid crossing the interstate, she added.

The course map will not be available until much closer to the event, she said, but, once it is, anyone can find it on the Arkansas Enduro Series social media channels.

"I hope that everybody can get out there and spectate," Kozark said.