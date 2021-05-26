No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Homeless Vets Study

---

A recent Department of Veterans Affairs press release about a study of homelessness among veterans said it found "issues related to financial strain are significant risk factors for becoming homeless." Those types of financial strain, it said, are debt, unemployment, lower income and financial crisis.

Color me confused. A study was done that concluded those four types of financial woe could lead to homelessness? I think that anyone who's paying for their first apartment could have come up with those same reasons.

The press release went on say that the study recommended the VA integrate financial education with VA services for housing crisis help. Job retraining, financial support services, debt management and vocational rehab all can help to reduce the risk of future homelessness, the study said.

Most of the press release, however, touted the VA's National Center on Homelessness Among Veterans, tasked with finding solutions to veteran homelessness and assessing programs. It should be noted that the head of the center also happens to be the lead researcher on the quoted study.

Nowhere in the press release did it mention the main focus of the study: the link between mental illness, financial strain and homelessness, and the author's call for a national longitudinal study into whether those three are tied together.

Days later, another press release popped up, this one a joint communique between the VA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing that they are aligning their efforts, thanks to the $10 billion American Rescue Plan. Ending veteran homelessness will be their first priority, and information and materials will be analyzed during their quarterly meetings.

If you're in danger of becoming homeless, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for help. Or call your closest regional VA medical center, but don't go there unless you're actually homeless (or at risk of it), they're careful to warn, due to the problems of COVID. Call in advance.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* Sir Isaac Newton invented the cat flap. Newton was experimenting in a pitch-black room when Spithead, one of his cats, kept opening the door and wrecking his experiment. The flap kept both human and feline happy.

* "Brave New World" author Aldous Huxley became almost completely blind as a teenager. He regained much of his sight later in life, crediting an unorthodox treatment known as "The Bates Method," which recommends never using eyeglasses and exposing one's eyes regularly to sunlight.

* The ancient Greeks believed that redheads would turn into vampires after they died.

* Walt Disney's "The Three Little Pigs," released in 1933, was seen as symbolic of the Great Depression, with the wolf representing the Depression and the three little pigs representing average citizens who eventually succeeded by working together.

* In Japan, Domino's started testing pizza delivery via reindeer in 2016.

* James Barry, the Inspector General of the British Army in 1858 during a period when women were not respected in the medical field, had a highly successful career in surgery for more than 50 years. During an autopsy after Barry's death, he was discovered to be a woman in disguise. To avoid embarrassment, the war department and medical association arranged for the doctor to be interred as a man.

* The average office chair with wheels travels about 8 miles per year.

* Chicago Cubs outfielder Rick Monday became a national hero when he rescued an American flag from two men trying to set it on fire at Dodger Stadium during a game on April 25, 1976. The 25,167 fans gave him a standing ovation and started singing "God Bless America."

***

Thought for the Day: "First find a path, and a little light to see by. Then push up your sleeves and start helping." -- Anne Lamott

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

THREADING THE NEEDLE

---

West dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] J 10 9

[H] A Q J

[D] K 10 5 4 2

[C] K 3

WEST

[S] A Q 6 5 3

[H] 8 6

[D] Q 7

[C] 10 9 6 2

EAST

[S] 4 2

[H] 7 5 4 3 2

[D] J 9 8

[C] Q J 4

SOUTH

[S] K 8 7

[H] K 10 9

[D] A 6 3

[C] A 8 7 5

The bidding:

West North East South

Pass 1 [D] Pass 2 NT

Pass 3 NT

Opening lead -- five of spades.

Some deals have built-in traps that may catch the unwary. Here is one such hand, taken from a par contest.

West leads a spade, won by dummy's nine, and the question is what to do at trick two.

If declarer plays a low diamond to the ace, which would seem the normal thing to do, he goes down against best defense. West drops his queen under the ace -- to fail to do so would be fatal, since he could be forced to win the next round -- and there is then no way declarer can establish dummy's diamonds without allowing East to gain the lead with the jack for the fatal spade return.

Of course, West must be on his toes to jettison the queen under the ace, but he should reason that if South has the jack of diamonds, the queen is worthless.

However, declarer's proper play at trick two is to lead a heart to his king, followed by the three of diamonds toward dummy. If West produces the queen, South allows him to hold the trick, after which declarer can't be stopped from making at least four notrump.

So let's assume West plays the seven of diamonds on South's three. In that case, declarer goes up with the king and returns a low diamond from dummy, ducking East's nine. West is forced to win the trick with the queen, and again South is certain of at least 10 tricks.

The deal is an excellent illustration of the great lengths a careful declarer must go to in order to keep the dangerous opponent -- in this case, East -- out of the lead.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.