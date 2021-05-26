Courtesy van has resumed service, is seeking drivers

Effective Monday, May 10, the Bella Vista Courtesy Van will resume service following a 14-month suspension due to the covid-19 outbreak.

In order to ride the van and to ensure everyone's initial safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by:

• Scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected], or

• Mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. This information is due by May 1. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed.

Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks.

As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663. Ride reservation requests will start being logged on May 3, not before.

The Courtesy Van looks forward to continuing its service to those with transportation needs. Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Courtesy van personnel stated that the service needs more drivers.