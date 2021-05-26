Called up to help: Bella Vista team recalls aid to Joplin

Bella Vista Fire Chief Steve Sims remembers all too well the night he and 10 others rushed to help Joplin neighbors after an EF-5-rated multiple-vortex tornado devastated the city.

Two ambulances with six team members, a command unit and another team member responded to the situation that affected thousands.

May 22 marked the 10th anniversary of the tornado that decimated Joplin on a Sunday evening, resulting in $2.8 billion in damages. One hundred and fifty-eight people died and 1,158 people suffered injuries.

The fire chief's memory of that night is fresh.

"We left at sundown and came home at sun-up," Sims said. "We were very, very exhausted."

The command unit with himself, his wife -- who works as a registered nurse -- and two others, joined forces with two Bella Vista ambulance crews and a gentleman who also works construction and took his truck.

The 11-member crew responded to the main ambulance service. Once Sims reported and asked what was needed, the team was immediately sent to help transport residents in the city.

The devastation was horrific. Team members had to quickly work in the catastrophic event to transport injured people.

"It was the worst disaster we've responded to during my time as chief," Sims said. He will celebrate his 14th anniversary in August.

"People were walking down the street, dazed," he said.

The tornado has been categorized as the seventh-deadliest single tornado in the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

After transporting people within the city, the work eventually shifted to transporting patients to outlying hospitals in areas such as Carthage, Baxter Springs, Kan., and Tulsa, Okla., Sims said.

McAuley Catholic High School served as the city's emergency rooms' overflow, and patients were transported from there as well, Sims said.

Some Bella Vista team members were able to catnap a little, but others worked the entire 14-hour day with no rest, he said.

"It was exhausting. It took a while to process what we had witnessed," he said.

Once they were back in Bella Vista, the team held a debriefing to work through the stress and exhaustion of what they had seen, he said.

Bella Vista is one of several area agencies that consistently train for triage or a disaster. An upcoming training during the first part of June in Farmington will focus on response to an active shooter situation, he said.

During the drill, all area agencies will learn more about assessing patients regarding their level of injury during a disaster such as this one.

The annual drills facilitate working relationships with area agencies, so all become more proficient should a disaster occur, Sims said.

The Bella Vista team was one of several neighboring towns that provided mutual aid in the midst of the Joplin crisis. Should Bella Vista ever need the same type of mutual aid provided, others would quickly assist neighbors here in any way possible, Sims said.

"We are very thankful we were called and we were able to help take care of the residents of Joplin," he said. "It was an experience for sure. It's unbelievable what the city went through."