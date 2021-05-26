Board talks trails at work session

Trails were an issue at the board's work session on Thursday. It was the last work session for three board members, with a new board poised to take over in June.

General manager Tom Judson presented three trail proposals from the Trail Blazers group, the group that has been building trails in the area. One, called the Rillington Family Loop, would be a wide, flat "adaptive" trail that could be used by people with handicaps who require special bicycles. It would be fairly level making it a good spot for walking.

The proposed trail is similar to the popular Tweety Bird trail on the west side. It would be located off of McNelly road. A new trailhead would also be added.

The trails near the Lake Ann dam need a parking lot, Judson said. A new trailhead with parking for about 20 cars is proposed. Currently, people park on either side of the road. Members can park on the top of the dam, but that area is off-limits to nonmembers.

Another new trailhead could be located just off of Riordan Road on POA land that was once a part of the Berksdale Golf Course. The trail builders would also add a tunnel so cyclists don't have to cross Riordan, where people tend to drive over the speed limit.

A fourth proposal was developed by the Trailblazers but wasn't considered at the meeting. Judson said the board asked for more information on a fourth proposal.

Board member Sandy Fosdick reminded the board of the promise the POA made to members during the last assessment election. The promise was not to add new trails for three years. Even if the construction is fully paid, the new trail adds to the maintenance costs that the POA funds, she pointed out. She said members believe the POA promise meant no trails, not just no increased costs. Jan Simms agreed.

Also, Fosdick argued, the land that was once part of the Berksdale course is very valuable. She wants to reserve it until there is a decision about the entire property. It might be needed as a golf course in the future, she said.

Chairman David Brandenburg disagreed. The land that was Berksdale isn't very valuable because deed restrictions won't allow commercial development, he said. Because of the continuing flooding problems, it wouldn't make sense to rebuild a golf course that was flooded many times.

Jerry Hover said the community needs a comprehensive plan, not just piecemeal fixes. He pointed out that if a trail is built for handicap use, the parking lot for the trail also needs to be accessible and a comprehensive plan would ensure this.

Board member Mike Abb was in favor of each of the proposals. He said the Rillington Loop would allow people to access the Back Forty from McNelly Road. There's a need for more entries, he said.

The tunnel on Riordan is very necessary, he said. It's one of the most popular trails in the area, but crossing the road can be dangerous. He mentioned a new bike store going into the area that will probably increase bike traffic.

"It's only positive to do this," Abb said. The Trail Blazers are willing to invest in the community and there aren't other outside investors available, he said.

"How many times are we going to tell them no?" he asked.

Since the new bike shop will need a parking lot, some members are wondering if Riordan Road trailhead is part of that plan, board member Teah Bidwell said, but Judson reminded her that a trailhead on Riordan was always in the plan. In fact, he said, the POA purchased a directional sign for a Riordan Road trailhead several years ago, long before the bike shop was considered.

Brandenburg reminded the board that board members each represent all of the members and they need to base decisions on the entire membership, not just the members who speak to them.

Hover said members talk to the board members who are sympathetic to their issues. Certain members may not talk to Abb, but they talk to him and to Fosdick, he said. Their concerns need to be addressed.

The board doesn't vote during work sessions, so the trails project is expected to be on the agenda of this week's board meeting.