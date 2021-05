Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista The rain stopped mid morning Saturday leaving cloudy skies for the 6th Annual Rod and Custom Car Show. Gary Dangerfield said he appreciates the workmanship that car restoration involves, particularly for this beauty that was on display at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Thursday, May 27 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 48% High: 82^Low: 65 Friday, May 28 Partly Cloudy/Isolated Thunderstorms Precip: 35% High: 75^Low: 58 Saturday, May 29 Partly Cloudy/Isolated Thunderstorms Precip: 35% High: 76^Low: 59 Sunday, May 30 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 43% High: 78^Low: 63 Monday, May 31 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 44% High: 77^Low: 64 Tuesday, June 1 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 39% High: 78^Low: 63 Wednesday, June 2 Partly Cloudy Precip: 36% High: 76^Low: 59

