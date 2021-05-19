The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

May 19, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Kingswood, May 12 -- Low Team Net Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Z C Wilson and John Schmitt (74); Second (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Joe D'Anna/Steve Salas and Blind Draw (76)

B-Flight: First (tie) -- Ralph Trigg and Dean Sobel/Joe Jayroe and Blind Draw (74); Third (tie) -- Dan Grady and Dennis Berg/Bob Davis and Blind Draw (75)

C-Flight: First -- Bill Winzig and Blind Draw (72); Second -- Mike Morrison and Blind Draw (73); Third -- Ronnie Hooper and Blind Draw (74)

D-Flight: First (tie) -- Mike Robinson and David Schenk/Larry Schoenhard and Blind Draw (71); Third -- Dennis Dean and Hilary Krueger (75)

