Police Reports

Monday, May 10

9:43 p.m. Police arrested Eli Vandriver, 26, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, open container, driving on a suspended license, and no insurance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Tuesday, May 11

7:25 a.m. Police received a complaint of someone looking into garages on Longleat Lane.

10:36 a.m. Police received a complaint of four loose dogs on Hope Lane.

Wednesday, May 12

1:06 p.m. Police received a complaint of a neighbor shooting out a street light on Bishampton Lane.

2:01 p.m. Police responded to a traffic complaint involving what the caller described as a "little girl driving" at Cooper Elementary. Officers investigated and found a woman who happened to be small.

6:27 p.m. Police arrested Mark Law, 23, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on Riordan Road.

Thursday, April 13

6:17 p.m. Police received a complaint of a stolen wallet at the Allen's Grocery Store.

7:19 p.m. Police responded to a traffic accident involving a trailer that tipped over after the driver was reportedly cut off on U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, April 14

1:24 p.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of unemployment fraud.

9:56 p.m. A suspicious individual was reportedly standing near someone's garage on Slifer Drive. Police assigned extra patrols to the area.

Saturday, April 15

11:25 a.m. Police received a traffic complaint about ducks on the median causing people to panic and brake on U.S. Highway 71. The animals were gone by the time officers arrived.

1:17 p.m. Police investigated a stolen catalytic converter at the Bear Hollow trailhead. A trail user reportedly returned to the trailhead and witnessed suspects fleeing in a white work van.

Sunday, April 16

1:41 a.m. Police responded to a possible attempted burglary, with someone's front door glass broken on Merritt Drive.

8:52 p.m. The fire department put out a vehicle fire on Trafalgar Road.