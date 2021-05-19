Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Logan is a friendly four-year-old cat who is neutered and up-to-date on shots. Shelter staff said he arrived injured after being attacked by an animal outside, but he's recovering and very sweet, though he should be an only cat because he is feline AIDS positive. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Logan is a friendly four-year-old cat who is neutered and up-to-date on shots. Shelter staff said he arrived injured after being attacked by an animal outside, but he's recovering and very sweet, though he should be an only cat because he is feline AIDS positive. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Logan is a friendly four-year-old cat who is neutered and up-to-date on shots. Shelter staff said he arrived injured after being attacked by an animal outside, but he's recovering and very sweet, though he should be an only cat because he is feline AIDS positive. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]