Obituaries

Frances Rene Colvin

Frances Rene Colvin died Friday May 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born August 27, 1935, in Huntsville, Alabama. She was a lifetime resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She worked at Plus Poultry, La-Z-Boy, and John Brown University cafeteria. She was a member of TOPS organization since 1973. She achieved state queen status in the TOPS organization and maintained KOPS status until her death. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Gentry, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Boy Colvin; her parents, Lee Roy and Reba Sweeton; two sisters, Shirley Bailey and Gladys Jones; and one brother, David Sweeton.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Colvin and Florence of Deer, Arkansas, Joe Colvin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Becky Colvin-Burrell and her husband Bobby Burrell of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and her grandchildren, Stephanie Burrell-Lindeman (Colton), Erin Burrell-Shawver (Chase), Samuel Colvin (Hannah), Lyndsey Acton-Mullins; and three great-grandchildren, Bradlee, Cooper, and Graham. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, especially her best friend, Linda Colvin of Gravette, Arkansas.

Visitation was held Sunday, May 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral services were held on Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. Burial was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs on Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Pallbearers were Chase Shawver, Colton Lindeman, Grant Mullins, Samuel Colvin, Junior Bailey, and Bobby Burrell. Honorary pallbearers are the Precious People Care staff members.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Glenda Sue Dowd

Glenda Sue Dowd, age 66, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Glenda was born October 18, 1954, in Siloam Springs to Glen and Sue Hurt.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas Dowd, and a son, Billy Dowd.

Glenda is survived by a daughter, Stacey Dowd; twin brothers, Derald Hurt (Linda), and Gerald Hurt; three grandchildren, Andrew Sisco, Jaylee Leatherwood and Ridge Leatherwood; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at Centerpoint Baptist Church, 23182 State Highway 116, Colcord, OK 74338.

A diner will be held after the service at the church. Food and flowers need to be delivered to Centerpoint Church the day of the service.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com

Mario Gonzalez

Mario Gonzalez, 70, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 15, 2021, at the Earlene Howard Hospice House in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Vera Cruz, Mexico to Estaban Gonzalez and Amelia Gonzalez. After coming to the United States, he met Teresa Landeverde in Los Angeles and they were married on Aug. 11, 1991. He worked for Tyson's Foods for many years. He was a Deacon for the West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he attended as often as he was able. He enjoyed walks, hiking, exercising, going on adventures, and telling stories and jokes. He was a follower of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; one son, Abraham Gonzalez and wife Mirna of Siloam Springs; two daughters, Ester Gonzalez of Siloam Springs and Reyna Calderon of Conroe, Texas; four brothers and three sisters, all in Mexico; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at West Siloam Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the West Siloam Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church, with Pastor Juan Williams officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Matthew Elston Green

Matthew Elston Green was born February 15, 1993 and was called home May 15, 2021.

"Matthew Man" was a fighter from the very beginning. Expected to live just over a year, he outdid literally twentyfold what the doctors initially thought, fighting through every diagnosis and illness with the strength of a warrior and showing everyone what determination, love of family, and God can do.

Matt was the backbone of the family, a blessing to everyone who met him, and someone from whom you learned what life was really all about. He also inspired many of his family to pursue careers in medicine. His Mom became a Physician Assistant, his big sister a Nurse Practitioner, and his little sister is in nursing school at JBU. As one of his many admirers explained it, you never knew you could love anyone so much who spoke so little until you met Matt.

He enjoyed going outdoors on a pretty day, drinking Dr Pepper, riding on a 4-wheeler, and having loved ones hold his hand and talk to him. He would wave his hands excitedly when you took him on a "drive, drive" or when he was really feeling the music (and sometimes even the sermon from Pastor Tim) in church. When we get to heaven, we will look forward to hearing Matt's full voice and watching him walk for the very first time.

Matt leaves behind an extended family grateful to have been entrusted by God for his 28 years. His mom Melinda Ericson (Ed). His Dad Elston Green (Donna). His siblings Monica Nobles (Nathan), Dalton Robbins, and Rachel Robbins. His step siblings Drew and Elizabeth Tankersley, and Ethan Ericson. His grandparents Elmer and Mareene Green - d, Riley Christensen (Mary - d), Shari Douglas (Ron Ball - d), Jan Ericson (Ed - d), and Jane Tunstall (Donald - d). His aunts: Sharon Ainsworth (HD), Karen James (Greg), and Kameesha Williams (Allen). Uncles: Cody Christensen (Tammy), Rory Christensen (April), and Rocky Christensen (Emily). His great aunts Ginny and Mindi Watlington. His nephew Michael. And lots of cousins, friends, and caretakers who adored him. He is being cheered on through the pearly gates by those in his family who preceded him in death. He will be greatly missed.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Gonzalez