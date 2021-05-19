City

Due to covid-19, public meetings are held online via Zoom. Public links for viewing of these meetings are provided each month when the agendas are published. Recorded meetings are archived and available upon request.

• City Council: The regular meeting of the council will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24. The council's work session will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 21.

• Planning Commission: The work session will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. The planning commission's regular meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.

• Advertising and Promotion Commission: The next A&P meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. This is a remote meeting and members of the public should request an invitation. Contact the following, Susan Kelley [email protected]

POA

• Golf Committee: The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in the board room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Jason Loyd at [email protected]

• Board of Directors:

Board Working Session (OPEN) - Thursday, May 20, 9 a.m. | Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], Corporate Secretary.

Board Meeting (OPEN) - Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m. | Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], Corporate Secretary.

• Lakes Committee: The committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and it will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Matt Champagne at [email protected]

• Recreation Committee: The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Chris Stockman at [email protected]