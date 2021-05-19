Keeping You Updated

Woods Cemetery Memorial

The Woods Cemetery Association of the Bentonville, Little Flock and Rogers area is having a descendant's family reunion on May 20, 21, and 22. The reunion will be held at The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 1101 W Hudson Road in Rogers.

There will also be visits to the homesteads and family cemeteries. The following related family names are buried in the Woods Cemetery: Arnold, Black, Braithwaite, Campbell, Cavness, Deason, Dickson, Ellis, Faucett, Fortner, Hastings, Kelton, Landers, Maxwell, Pierce, Sprague, Stroud, Weeks and Woods.

Each day starts with signing in and temperature checks. Organizers will be at the church Thursday until noon, then visit Woods cemetery. Friday all day at the church. Saturday leave for home tours at about 9-9:30 am. Then back to the church afternoon.

Anyone related to these names, as well as anyone interested in cemeteries or early pioneer family history is invited to attend. Covid-19 procedures will be followed. For further information please contact [email protected]

Memorial Day May 31

Bella Vista Memorial Gardens, 34 Buckstone Drive, in Bella Vista, continues to honor and pay tribute to all Veterans and current men, women, and canines, who continue to keep America safe and free. This year they add to that honor and pay tribute to all of the first responders and all medical staff who keep us safe. Due to the pandemic, there will not be an organized public tribute. There is a way you may financially pay tribute at the BV Memorial Gardens. They are working on a paved walkway through the butterfly garden on site. For information, please contact 479-304-5932.

Farmer's Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods, or simply visit with your neighbors. The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Contact the market coordinator with questions at [email protected]

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts. Market signage encourages face coverings, six feet of separation, and limited time spent shopping. Seniors and high-risk shoppers are encouraged to visit the market between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Tents will be at least 10 feet apart and vendors will wear masks. In the majority of areas, only one side of the street will be utilized. The market will have four designated entrances. Six hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the market footprint.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Sporting Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held June 5 at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Highlands Flea and Boutique

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. This 26th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden, coffee shop, and bakery. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

International Food Festival

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting the Annual Village International Food Festival in June, July, August and October this year. June 12 will be the first. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. This month is good ol' American food (meatloaf, potato casserole, green beans, roll and apple cake). Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is June 10. Cost is $12 per meal.

Next month is Jamaican food. Everyone is welcome!

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services following a 14-month suspension due to the covid-19 outbreak.

In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's initial safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected] or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed.

Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks.

As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

The Courtesy Van looks forward to continuing its service to those with transportation needs. Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Masks continue to be required and visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the museum to keep it safe for volunteers and visitors. The new pictorial history book about Bella Vista, which was released in April, is available in the museum gift shop. If your organization or business would like to host a book signing for this book, please contact one of the authors, Xyta Lucas at 479-372-2207, or Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049, or you may leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Property Owners Association -- POA

The newly renovated, centrally located miniature golf course has recently reopened for play at Kingsdale Park adjacent to Riordan Hall with the name "Oz Zone Mini Golf." "We are excited to have it reopen for the peak season when kids are out of school," said Joan Glubczynski, the POA's director of recreation and wellness. "The course looks brand-new even though the structure has been there for decades." New carpet, paint and fun additions were part of the renovation, including the addition of holes featuring characters from The Wizard of Oz. The course also features new fun challenges including "The Vortex" and "Return to Me."

Oz Zone Mini Golf is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clubs and golf balls can be checked out from Riordan Hall each Monday through Saturday during its regular hours of operation. Equipment can also be checked out from the Kingsdale Park outdoor pools from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on days the pools are open. Golfers are also welcome to bring their own equipment. The mini-golf course is free to POA Members and their guests, so please be prepared to show your POA member card or activity card.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, Closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chef Jerry's Cooking Class / Summer Salads at Lakepoint is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25; $20 / Reservations required, 479-855-8110.

Memorial Day LIVE! Member Appreciation with summer cook-out favorites at three locations: Lakepoint, BV Bar & Grill and the Highlands Pub & Patio. The event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. at all locations with happy hour pricing through the event. There will also be live entertainment at all locations: BV Bar & Grill with Rick Atha, Lakepoint with Kurt Hunter, and the Highlands Pub & Patio will feature Clint Scrivner. A $10 ticket includes the entertainment and one drink. Tickets are on sale now.

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

The POA is lifting covid restrictions in the best manner possible. If you feel uncomfortable not wearing a mask, please wear your mask as long as needed. Employees are required to continue carrying a mask at all times and graciously wear a mask if asked by another employee, member or guest to do so. The timetable for POA facilities is as follows:

Golf

Beginning June 1: Cart tags required; Handicap computers back online in the pro shops.

Beginning July 1: Implementation of limited shotguns; eight-minute tee time intervals.

Driving Range -- Social distancing will remain in place until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Driving ranges return to full capacity (normal spacing).

Restaurants and Bars -- Dining room tables are located at least six feet apart for social distancing until June 1. Social distancing has been lifted at the bars. Please ask the host or hostess if you would like to have your server or bartender wear a mask while they are serving you.

Beginning June 1: Restaurant tables return to full capacity (normal spacing); Requests for server or bartender to wear a mask while serving you will be accommodated.

Fitness Facilities -- Equipment will remain placed for social distancing; reservations will be required until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Fitness equipment returns to full capacity. Reservations no longer required; Fitness classes with current schedule will have expanded capacity; Card playing, Billiards/Snooker and group meetings can return.

Gun Ranges -- Masks are no longer mandated for the Pistol and Rifle Range. Groups congregating inside the Skeet and Trap Range Pro Shop remains prohibited until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Pro shop returns to full capacity, groups allowed to meet in the pro shop.

Member Services & Water Department -- The Huntley and Metfield offices are now open to the membership every Monday and Friday for in-person assistance. Only two members will be allowed in the waiting room at a time on the days the offices are open. The doors to the offices will remain closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but you may still take advantage of the convenience of contacting the offices via phone or email. The membership is encouraged to continue to take advantage of the POA's website.

Employees -- The POA is mindful of employee concerns regarding maintaining a safe work environment and will continue to rely on CDC guidelines to make decisions concerning the workplace. Thorough, regular cleanings and the use of plexiglass separations will remain in place for the foreseeable future. As of May 1, employees will no longer be asked to wear masks, except in certain situations. Employees are always required to carry a mask with them. If a co-worker, member or guest asks you to wear a mask, please accommodate the request. If you are riding in a vehicle with another employee, both employees must agree to not wear a mask. If both do not agree, then both must wear a mask. Please consult with your supervisor or HR if you have any concerns.

Coffee with the Commander

Every Tuesday, 8 a.m., at Papa Mikes, join Brad Kennell, commander of Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341, for coffee.